'We Never Have Empty Seats!': Donald Trump Accuses 'Lamestream Media' of Misrepresenting His Crowd Sizes at Rallies

Former President Donald Trump defended himself against what he believed was misleading reporting regarding the size of the crowds at his rallies. In a recent social media post, he accused the "Lamestream Media" of distorting the truth to downplay his "overwhelming support."

Trump claimed his speeches always attracted sold-out crowds, with people unable to get into the venue. He alleged the media would focus on areas where people were moving to better seats, taking photos that made it appear as though there were empty spaces.

According to Trump, the media would then publish stories claiming that his events were not full or that there were empty seats.

"The fact is, thousands of people get sent away, we never have empty seats, because we're selling a product people want—AMERICAN GREATNESS!" Trump wrote, emphasizing the popularity of his rallies.

He urged the media to recognize the movement he had created and argued that their lack of credibility was causing many news organizations to fail.