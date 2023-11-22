'We Never Have Empty Seats!': Donald Trump Accuses 'Lamestream Media' of Misrepresenting His Crowd Sizes at Rallies
Former President Donald Trump defended himself against what he believed was misleading reporting regarding the size of the crowds at his rallies. In a recent social media post, he accused the "Lamestream Media" of distorting the truth to downplay his "overwhelming support."
Trump claimed his speeches always attracted sold-out crowds, with people unable to get into the venue. He alleged the media would focus on areas where people were moving to better seats, taking photos that made it appear as though there were empty spaces.
According to Trump, the media would then publish stories claiming that his events were not full or that there were empty seats.
"The fact is, thousands of people get sent away, we never have empty seats, because we're selling a product people want—AMERICAN GREATNESS!" Trump wrote, emphasizing the popularity of his rallies.
He urged the media to recognize the movement he had created and argued that their lack of credibility was causing many news organizations to fail.
Trump's concern over crowd sizes is not new. He previously disputed reports that his inauguration in 2017 attracted fewer people than former President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.
At the time, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer famously claimed Trump's inauguration had the largest audience in history, both in person and around the globe.
Spicer blamed the media for being dishonest and attempting to undermine the enthusiasm of the inauguration.
- Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump's Lack Of Attendance At Rally: 'More People Show Up To The Annual Sausage Show'
- 'So Many Empty Seats!': Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump for 'Fudging Crowd Size' at Florida Rally
- Donald Trump Booed and Given the Middle Finger at Iowa Football Game as Legal Trouble Looms
Earlier this month, Donald Trump bragged about the size of his rally in Florida despite videos circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, of several seats at the venue left empty as the former president took to the podium.
During the rally, he bragged about the size of the crowd that turned out for him, boasting that "tens of thousands" of people attended the rally.
"I'm standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now, and it's on television. That's a lot harder to do than a debate," he said, despite the fact that the venue only holds about 5,200 people.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to some outlets, crowds during recent Trump rallies saw people leaving in the middle of Trump's speech.
Trump is averaging support from 56.5 percent of Republicans, according to FiveThirtyEight's aggregate of recent polls. Ron DeSantis follows, with 13.9 percent. No other candidates are polling in the double digits.