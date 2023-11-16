Is Donald Trump Attending the Next Republican Primary Debate in Alabama? Ex-Prez's Secret Service Spotted Scoping Out the Venue
Is Donald Trump changing his tune? According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the ex-president's Secret Service has apparently scoped out the venue for the upcoming Republican primary debate in Alabama.
The insider alleged the Secret Service agents looked at the venue as they walked the premises, and he's the only candidate that has protection for life.
The debate is scheduled for December 6 at the Moody Music Building Concert Hall at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and it will air on NewsNation.
Additionally, Megyn Kelly, who recently interviewed Trump, will be one of three moderators at the debate, which could mean he wants to show his face in order to get some good ratings.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has missed out on all the debates so far.
“They’re not watchable,” Trump told the crowd at a rally in Miami in early November. “You know, the last debate was the lowest-rated debate in the history of politics, so therefore, do you think we did the right thing by not participating?”
Trump's former pal Chris Christie, who is also running for president, criticized Trump for skipping out on the event. "You know from watching the race closely, I am the only candidate running against Donald Trump. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis seem to be running against each other for second place — good for them. But when Nikki Haley stands on the stage on Wednesday night and says, 'Donald Trump was the right president for the right time.' When Ron DeSantis continues to defend Donald Trump, you cannot beat someone unless you run against them. The only path to the Republican nomination for president is not around Donald Trump or next to Donald Trump — it is through Donald Trump. The fact is I am the only person willing to do that, I am the only person with the guts or experience to be able to do it, and you and I both know why Donald Trump is not on that debate stage — it's because I am," he said on MSNBC.
He added, "And after I have qualified after this debate, that means I will be in every other debate from here forward. We're going to find each other at some point, I am going to hold him to account for the fact that he is not fit to be president of the United States. He is unfit by his own conduct and come this spring, he's going to be convicted by a jury here in Washington, and you know who is going to convict him? Mark Meadows who now has a cooperation agreement with the federal government. He's going to sit 20 feet from Donald Trump, in a courtroom right down the street from where we are, and he's going to say Donald Trump committed crimes on his watch and that he lied starting on Election Night and obstructed others, including Mark Meadows to commit a crime to overturn the election. We cannot have that kind of person as a nominee. I am the only one out there in the Republican party, in this race saying it."