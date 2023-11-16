Is Donald Trump Attending the Next Republican Primary Debate in Alabama? Ex-Prez's Secret Service Spotted Scoping Out the Venue

Is Donald Trump changing his tune? According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the ex-president's Secret Service has apparently scoped out the venue for the upcoming Republican primary debate in Alabama.

The insider alleged the Secret Service agents looked at the venue as they walked the premises, and he's the only candidate that has protection for life.

The debate is scheduled for December 6 at the Moody Music Building Concert Hall at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and it will air on NewsNation.