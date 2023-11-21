15 of Donald Trump's Craziest Tweets: From 'Covfefe' to Fake News Media
Donald Trump Tweeted About the Mysterious 'Covfefe'
On May 31, Donald Trump posted a short tweet that contained an unfamiliar word: "covfefe." He later deleted it and shared a similar post.
"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!" he wrote.
He Disapproved of the Plans to Paint a Black Lives Matter Slogan
Plans for painting the Black Lives Matter slogan on Fifth Avenue came after the city's budget was passed. The movement enveloped the world following the police killing of George Floyd, but Trump did not fully support the message of the protesters.
Upon learning about the planned painting outside of Trump Tower, he called out the New York City mayor for the "expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign."
"This will further antagonize New York's Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the," he said in the first tweet, before continuing it in the second one: "horrible BLM chant, 'Pigs In A Blanket, Fry' Em Like Bacon.'"
"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won't let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York's greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!" the then-president went on.
Donald Trump Criticized the Media
In a May 2020 tweet, the former POTUS slammed the "lamestream media" and accused it of promoting fake news.
"The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy," Trump said. "As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!"
He Claimed the Election Was Stolen in 2020
Aside from his conspiracy theories to support his belief that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, Trump tweeted an explanation about why he lost.
"We believe these people are thieves," he alleged. "The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain write this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it's impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states."
Donald Trump Claimed He Won the 2020 Election
Trump had ups and downs when he lost the presidential election, so he had a hard time accepting that he did not win at all.
"Great. Most corrupt election in history, by far. We won!!!" he wrote.
He Responded to Stormy Daniels Over Affair Claims
When adult star Stormy Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, the real estate mogul targeted her appearance and called her a "horseface."
"'Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees,' @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!" he exclaimed.
Who Will Win Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden?
Trump called out Joe Biden in a March 2018 tweet and predicted he would win in a fight against the current president of the U.S.
"Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!" he warned.
Donald Trump Claimed Wind Turbines Killed the Bald Eagles
Before he became the president, he attacked then-leader Barack Obama and his wind turbines for allegedly causing the deaths of American bald eagles. Per Trump, the machine killed "13-39 million birds and bats every year!"
"Save our bald eagles, symbol of our nation!" he continued.
He Started the Birther Theory
To attack the first African-American president, he made another bizarre and false theory that Obama was not an American.
"How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama's "birth certificate" died in plane crash today. All others lived," Trump questioned in December 2013.
He Gave Robert Pattinson a Piece of Advice
When Kristen Stewart reportedly had an affair while dating Robert Pattinson, the real estate mogul joined in and offered relationship advice to the Twilight actor.
"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert," Trump tweeted.
Donald Trump Accused China of Making Up Global Warming
Among the tweets he shared about global warming, the one about China faking the phenomenon raised eyebrows.
Trump said in November 2012, "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive."
He Boasted His IQ
Trump constantly promotes IQ as a measure of one's self-worth, and he boasted his "incredible brain" while bringing down his adversaries.
"Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault," Trump posted on X.
Donald Trump Called Out Arianna Huffington
Arianna Huffington joined the list of women who became victims of Trump's unfriendly and degrading comments over the years. In an August 2012 post, the 45th U.S. president shared why the author's former husband, former U.S. representative Michael Huffington, left her.
"@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision," said Trump.
He Blamed Vaccines for Causing Autism
In March 2014, Trump spread fake news about vaccines.
"Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases!" he said.
X users called him for posting unverified information about medicine, with some mentioning the social media support team to remove the post.
Donald Trump Shared His Mug Shot
After two years, Trump marked his return to X with a copy of his mug shot taken at Fulton County Jail after he surrendered following an indictment for an alleged scheme to overturn the presidential election.
The snap had the texts "election interference" and "never surrender!" below his image.