15 of Donald Trump's Craziest Tweets: From 'Covfefe' to Fake News Media

Plans for painting the Black Lives Matter slogan on Fifth Avenue came after the city's budget was passed. The movement enveloped the world following the police killing of George Floyd, but Trump did not fully support the message of the protesters.

Upon learning about the planned painting outside of Trump Tower, he called out the New York City mayor for the "expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign."

"This will further antagonize New York's Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the," he said in the first tweet, before continuing it in the second one: "horrible BLM chant, 'Pigs In A Blanket, Fry' Em Like Bacon.'"

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won't let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York's greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!" the then-president went on.