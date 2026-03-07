Donald Trump Lashes Out at Fox News Anchor Over 'Stupid' Question About Ongoing Iran Crisis: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump didn’t appear pleased with a question Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked during a recent press conference. The president, 79, was joined by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a roundtable discussion about college sports on March 6.

Donald Trump Was Asked About Russia Allegedly Helping Iran 'Attack Americans'

Trump lashes out at Peter Doocy for asking about Russia working with Iran pic.twitter.com/wtViD98Zc9 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2026

While Trump was talking during his 90-minute speech about university athletics, Doocy tried to push him to speak about the ongoing Iran crisis. “It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans now,” the journalist started, referencing recent news that Russia might be giving Iran intelligence support as the conflict in the Middle East continues. But Trump wasn't having it and scoffed at the seemingly inane question.

The President Was Annoyed Over Peter Doocy's Inquiry

Donald Trump was annoyed over anchor Peter Doocy's inquiry about Iran.

“That’s an easy problem, compared to what we’re doing here,” Trump blasted, appearing to say that college sports were more important at the moment. “Can I be honest? It’s just… I have a lot of respect for you,” the POTUS said. “You’ve always been very nice to me. What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We’re talking about something else." “Can we keep this… maybe… a little bit…” he continued before trying to move on to the next inquiry.

Donald Trump Infamously Yells at Journalists

The president has slammed female reporters in the past.

The businessman has laughed off reporters' questions during press conferences. In November 2025, he snapped at a female journalist aboard Air Force One, yelling at her: “Quiet. Quiet, piggy." Last month, he also clapped back at Washington Post reporter Natalie Allison after she asked him about his “MAGA base.” “Mr. President, a number of people in the MAGA base say they aren’t satisfied with the administration just focusing on deporting violent criminals,” she began.

The POTUS once told a female journalist: 'Quiet, piggy!'