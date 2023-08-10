'Crooked' President Joe Biden Hangs a 'Cloud of Corruption' Over the White House, Fox News' Laura Ingraham Claims
Joe Biden was at the forefront of Laura Ingraham's recent conspiracy theory, which she explained during her Fox News broadcast on Wednesday night, August 9.
Aside from tearing apart the "crooked" president and his "corrupt" family, the TV journalist accused Biden of using more than a million acres of land near the Grand Canyon for different reasons than he advertised to the public.
Earlier this week, Biden signed an order declaring Grand Canyon lands as a national monument meant to protect and preserve the lands of Native American tribes and to combat climate change, however, Ingraham is convinced the president had different intentions — saying he only wanted to protect the area in an effort to keep uranium prices high for an ulterior motive of growing Kazakhstan's economy.
"As long as Joe Biden is in power, a cloud of corruption hangs over this White House," Ingraham spewed during Wednesday's broadcast. "Take his announcement yesterday, brazenly crippling America’s uranium mining capacity by making one million acres permanently off-limits for any type of mining."
- 'Lousy Question': President Joe Biden Grumbles at Reporter After Being Asked About Son Hunter's Business Dealings
- President Joe Biden Caught Getting Handsy With Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams During Rare Interview: Watch
- President Joe Biden Incorrectly States the Grand Canyon Is One of the 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Latest Slip-Up
"He has a lot of treasures he wants to protect. But it’s just more green smoke because uranium, that’s obviously found in this million acres, is vital not just for nuclear power plants, but for our weapons systems," she explained of her stance on the situation.
Ingraham noted: "And what country — when you think about how this is all being cordoned off, can’t do any mining here — is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Joe’s courageous decision? None other than Kazakhstan, home of one of Biden’s preferred oligarchs and one of his son’s sugar daddies. It’s now guaranteed to remain the dominant supplier of uranium to the United States with its 35 percent share."
While Ingraham admittedly had no actual proof to back up her theory, she stated, "it all could really make perfect sense, couldn’t it?"
"One of the most crooked families in American politics is responsible for making America permanently dependent on one of the most crooked countries on the face of the planet," the conservative TV host concluded.