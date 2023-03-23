Donald Trump Lashes Out At Rival Ron DeSantis, Calls Him An 'Average Governor Who Got 1.2 Million Less Votes In Florida Than Me'

Donald Trump is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on rival Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce he's running for president yet.

"Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back, and now that his Polls have crashed so he has no other choice, let me explain the facts," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, March 22. "He is, for a Republican, an average Governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me. Florida has been successful for many years, long before I put Ron there—It’s amazing what Ocean and Sunshine will do!"

The former president, 76, also called out DeSantis, as Florida has the "worst" education and crime statistics.