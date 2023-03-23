Donald Trump Lashes Out At Rival Ron DeSantis, Calls Him An 'Average Governor Who Got 1.2 Million Less Votes In Florida Than Me'
Donald Trump is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on rival Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce he's running for president yet.
"Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back, and now that his Polls have crashed so he has no other choice, let me explain the facts," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, March 22. "He is, for a Republican, an average Governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me. Florida has been successful for many years, long before I put Ron there—It’s amazing what Ocean and Sunshine will do!"
The former president, 76, also called out DeSantis, as Florida has the "worst" education and crime statistics.
The two have butted heads over the past few weeks, especially after the former reality star claimed he was going to get arrested on Tuesday, March 21, for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their secret affair.
“I have no interest in getting involved in some manufactured circus by some Soros-DA,” DeSantis stated, referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “He’s trying to do a political spectacle. He’s trying to virtue signal for his base. I’ve got real issues I got to deal with here in the state of Florida.”
"I don't know what's going to happen but I do know this: the Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor," he added.
DeSantis then spoke with Piers Morgan about Trump — and he didn't have anything nice to say.
"I think he got way too big for his britches, and I think he did a lot of damage," DeSantis shared of Trump's time in office. "I also think, just in terms of my approach to leadership, I get personnel in the government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda."
"You bring your own agenda in you’re gone," he added. "We’re just not gonna have that. So, the way we run the government I think is no daily drama, focus on the big picture, and put points on the board and I think that’s something that’s very important."
Though Trump continually comes up with new nicknames for DeSantis, the latter isn't fazed.
"To me, it’s just background noise," he stated. "It’s not important for me to be fighting with people on social media. It’s not accomplishing anything for the people I represent."