Chris Christie Is 'Concerned' Over Donald Trump's Mental Health After Ex-Prez Called Former Pal a 'Lunatic': 'He's Under a Lot of Pressure'

After Donald Trump launched yet another attack on Chris Christie — this time, he called him a "crazed lunatic" — the former governor is nervous about the former president's state of mind.

“When he says stuff like that about somebody who supported him in 2016, prepared him for the debates with Hillary Clinton, supported him in 2020 and prepared him for the debates with Joe Biden — if I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?” Christie said on Newsmax’s The Balance with host Eric Bolling, which aired on Wednesday, September 6.