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'You're Not Doing a Good Job!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter in Heated Confrontation

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

In rare rebuke of MAGA-friendly media outlet Newsmax, Donald Trump lashed out a reporter issuing rare pushback on POTUS' policies.

March 24 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump lashed out at Newsmax White House correspondent Mike Carter during a press gaggle at Palm Beach International Airport before boarding Air Force One on Monday, March 23.

Despite Newsmax typically being a friendly outlet for the administration, Trump repeatedly berated the reporter, stating, "You're not doing a very good job" and "Did you hear me?" when Carter attempted to ask about the deployment of ICE agents to U.S. airports.

Trump interrupted Carter to ask which outlet he had worked for before dismissing him. He then pointedly chose to take a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins instead, remarking, "I’m taking CNN over Newsmax. Can you believe it?"

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image of Donald Trump called out the Newsmax reporter.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out the Newsmax reporter.

Later in the same session, Trump pointed at Carter and told other reporters, "I don’t think he’s going to be at Newsmax long.”

Carter, who showed a backbone atypical of most reporters at his network, earlier had noted that the Iranian foreign ministry called Trump a liar regarding "productive" peace talks.

Carter's follow-up was about the controversial deployment of ICE agents to airports amid a Department of Homeland Security shutdown that has been ongoing since February 14.

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image of Donald Trump frequently yells at reporters.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently yells at reporters.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy had recently led a coalition to oppose the FCC’s approval of a major media merger (Nexstar-TEGNA), which may have contributed to the president's aggravation.

This incident occurred during a period of high tension between the Trump administration and the press.

Recently, a federal judge ruled that the Pentagon's restrictive press policies were unconstitutional after major outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post sued for being "excommunicated" from briefings.

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Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Donald Trump previously called Rachel Scott 'obnoxious.'

Trump has also recently used personal insults against other journalists, calling ABC’s Rachel Scott "the most obnoxious reporter" and a PBS reporter "rotten.”

The Newsmax exchange sparked curiosity from Trump critics, including popular anti-Trump account Call to Activism, noting, “HOLY S---: Trump just had a meltdown at a NEWSMAX reporter for asking about ICE ... When Trump loses Newsmax, you know he’s COOKED!!"

To that comment, another replied, “If I were that reporter, I would have said, 'You're not doing a good job, either, Mr. President.' I'd be fired from Newsmax (which is a sh-tty propaganda media, BTW) but would have gone viral and probably hired by a better company.”

image of Donald Trump started losing his patience with Newsmax.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump started losing his patience with Newsmax.

Another keen observer noted that the president's snapping at the reporter was just part of the Trumpian playbook.

“And the reason is obvious: this whole ICE stunt is toxic, cruel, and impossible to defend without sounding insane. So instead of answering, he does what he always does — attack the messenger, dodge the substance, and pray the spectacle buries the question," explained the commenter.

"Reuters and other outlets have reported on the administration’s escalation around Iran and immigration, while Trump’s own airport ICE push has drawn intense scrutiny. So yes — when Trump starts losing patience with Newsmax, he is not 'winning.' He is showing everyone how weak he looks when even friendly propaganda stops feeling friendly enough," the commenter added.

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