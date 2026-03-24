Politics 'You're Not Doing a Good Job!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter in Heated Confrontation Source: MEGA In rare rebuke of MAGA-friendly media outlet Newsmax, Donald Trump lashed out a reporter issuing rare pushback on POTUS' policies. Lesley Abravanel March 24 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump lashed out at Newsmax White House correspondent Mike Carter during a press gaggle at Palm Beach International Airport before boarding Air Force One on Monday, March 23. Despite Newsmax typically being a friendly outlet for the administration, Trump repeatedly berated the reporter, stating, "You're not doing a very good job" and "Did you hear me?" when Carter attempted to ask about the deployment of ICE agents to U.S. airports. Trump interrupted Carter to ask which outlet he had worked for before dismissing him. He then pointedly chose to take a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins instead, remarking, "I’m taking CNN over Newsmax. Can you believe it?"

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called out the Newsmax reporter.

Later in the same session, Trump pointed at Carter and told other reporters, "I don’t think he’s going to be at Newsmax long.” Carter, who showed a backbone atypical of most reporters at his network, earlier had noted that the Iranian foreign ministry called Trump a liar regarding "productive" peace talks. Carter's follow-up was about the controversial deployment of ICE agents to airports amid a Department of Homeland Security shutdown that has been ongoing since February 14.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently yells at reporters.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy had recently led a coalition to oppose the FCC’s approval of a major media merger (Nexstar-TEGNA), which may have contributed to the president's aggravation. This incident occurred during a period of high tension between the Trump administration and the press. Recently, a federal judge ruled that the Pentagon's restrictive press policies were unconstitutional after major outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post sued for being "excommunicated" from briefings.

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🚨HOLY SH*T: Trump just had a meltdown at a NEWSMAX reporter for asking about ICE:



“You're not doing a good job…



Did you hear me? I'm taking CNN over Newsmax. Can you believe it?



When Trump loses Newsmax, you know he’s COOKED!!pic.twitter.com/QJW17MAxPH — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 23, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump previously called Rachel Scott 'obnoxious.'

Trump has also recently used personal insults against other journalists, calling ABC’s Rachel Scott "the most obnoxious reporter" and a PBS reporter "rotten.” The Newsmax exchange sparked curiosity from Trump critics, including popular anti-Trump account Call to Activism, noting, “HOLY S---: Trump just had a meltdown at a NEWSMAX reporter for asking about ICE ... When Trump loses Newsmax, you know he’s COOKED!!" To that comment, another replied, “If I were that reporter, I would have said, 'You're not doing a good job, either, Mr. President.' I'd be fired from Newsmax (which is a sh-tty propaganda media, BTW) but would have gone viral and probably hired by a better company.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump started losing his patience with Newsmax.