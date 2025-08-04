or
Donald Trump Praises 'Very Nice' Laura Loomer as She Brags About Firing Government Workers: 'I Like Her'

Photo of Donald Trump, Laura Loomer.
Source: MEGA;@lauraloomer/X

Donald Trump praised Laura Loomer as she bragged about getting people in his administration fired.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Donald Trump praised Laura Loomer, who is taking credit for prompting the dismissal of at least 16 individuals within his administration — a feat she dubs “getting Loomered.”

To date, the people who have gotten the axe include Maurene Comey, National Security Agency directors Timothy Hugh and Wendy Noble, Jen Easterly, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under Joe Biden, and Mike Waltz, Trump’s National Security Advisor.

Loomer has actively sought to remove individuals she believes lack sufficient loyalty to Trump. To aid this effort, she established an anonymous tip line to identify and expose those who are disloyal within the administration so they no longer have a job.

Donald Trump Said Laura Loomer Is 'Very Nice'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's known Laura Loomer 'for a long time.'

On August 3, Trump was asked about Loomer by reporters, saying she's “very nice.”

“I mean, I know she’s known as a ‘radical right,’ but I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person,” he continued. “I’ve known her for a long time.”

As for why she’s working to have people “Loomered,” Trump detailed it’s because she’s “a patriot."

“And she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country,” he added. “I like her.”

Donald Trump Explained Laura Loomer 'Makes Recommendations on Things and People'

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: @lauraloomer/X

Laura Loomer was called a 'great patriot' by Donald Trump.

Trump had previously talked about Loomer on July 29, calling her a “very strong person” who is a “great patriot,’ but downplayed her role in getting people fired from his administration.

“She makes recommendations on things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody. I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision,” Trump said.

“She always has something to say, usually very constructive… she recommended some people for jobs,” he added.

Laura Loomer Has 'Intel Agencies' Inside the White House

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer said Donald Trump should have had an 'executive mandate' on his first day to clean house.

On August 2, Loomer spoke out on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast to claim she has “intel agencies” inside the White House that are helping her to find members of the “deep state” who have gotten “inside” the FBI, Department of Defense and National Security Council.

She also insisted there should have been an “executive mandate” on the first day Trump took office in an effort to clean house.

“If you worked for [Barack] Obama or Joe Biden and you are in this administration you have 48 hours to resign or else we are going to fire you,” she noted of what should have taken place.

Laura Loomer Said She Flags 'Information to the Trump Administration' Almost Daily

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer said people 'subverting the president' should be 'afraid.'

Loomer detailed she’s flagging “information to the Trump administration” almost daily and, due to that, the media thinks she’s a “villain” for trying to protect Trump from “traitors who have somehow found a way to stay inside his administration.”

“If you are actually serving the president and you are doing what you’re supposed to be doing, you have nothing to be afraid of,“ she added. “But if you are subverting the president and trying to hide your Obama holdover buddies so they can get jobs, you should be afraid because you’re going to get found and you’re going to get Loomered.”

