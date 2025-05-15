Donald Trump Is 'Too Stupid' to Notice How He's Being 'Humiliated' by Accepting Qatar's $400 Million Gift, Lawrence O’Donnell Claims in Scathing Rant

On the Tuesday, May 13, episode of The Last Word, O'Donnell characterized Trump’s dealings in the Middle East as a “humiliation tour.”

His commentary echoed across social media, as observers expressed astonishment at Trump's perceived naivety regarding the intentions behind the extravagant gift.

O'Donnell articulated that leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are likely viewing Trump with “contempt,” seeing him as “someone who lives beneath them, as someone who takes their secondhand junk, their secondhand toys.”