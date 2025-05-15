Donald Trump Is 'Too Stupid' to Notice How He's Being 'Humiliated' by Accepting Qatar's $400 Million Gift, Lawrence O’Donnell Claims in Scathing Rant
MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell unleashed on President Donald Trump over his decision to accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 gift from Qatar.
O'Donnell claimed Trump is "too stupid" to comprehend how he is being "humiliated" by this lavish offer, suggesting the gift is nothing more than a thinly veiled insult from Middle Eastern leaders.
Lawrence O'Donnell Mocks Donald Trump
On the Tuesday, May 13, episode of The Last Word, O'Donnell characterized Trump’s dealings in the Middle East as a “humiliation tour.”
His commentary echoed across social media, as observers expressed astonishment at Trump's perceived naivety regarding the intentions behind the extravagant gift.
O'Donnell articulated that leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are likely viewing Trump with “contempt,” seeing him as “someone who lives beneath them, as someone who takes their secondhand junk, their secondhand toys.”
The focus of O'Donnell's ire centered on the age of the aircraft, which has been reportedly abandoned by the Qatari dictator, suggesting it was deemed "not good enough" for the Gulf state’s leadership.
"But it’s good enough for Donald Trump," the MSNBC host declared. "Donald Trump is currently the only person in the Middle East too stupid to understand how humiliated he is now by that 13-year-old plane that’s not good enough for a dictator, but is more than good enough for Donald Trump."
O'Donnell's heated words comes on the heels of Trump’s ongoing frustrations with Boeing over delays in the construction of two new Air Force One planes, which he has labeled as “humiliating.”
In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the president claimed the current Air Force One is the subject of ridicule from other world leaders.
"We’re very disappointed that it’s taking Boeing so long to build a new Air Force One,” he lamented, alluding to the impending 2027 delivery date, which will fall just a year before the end of his second term.
As Trump grapples with the intricacies of these high-profile aviation deals, O'Donnell continues to emphasize the absurdity of the situation.
The veteran host reiterated that Trump’s desire to convert the 747-8 into an official Air Force One could cost upwards of $1 billion — more than twice the plane's book value.
Aviation experts pointed out that such a conversion could take years, leaving Trump potentially without a suitable presidential aircraft during his second administration. The irony of the situation is not lost on O'Donnell, who posited that Trump’s eagerness for the gift from the Qatari royal family — one of the largest private jet fleets in the world — serves to illuminate his character and priorities.
“Donald’s not going to get his toy, but he’s too stupid to know that yet,” he added, reiterating his stance that Trump is oblivious to the depths of the insult.