'Sleepy' Donald Trump Mocked for 'Dozing Off' During Important Briefing With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: Watch
Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after appearing to fall asleep during his recent meeting in Saudi Arabia.
The 78-year-old president was filmed closing his eyes, nodding off and jerking back awake during a briefing about arms deals next to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
Several critics shared the clip of the GOP leader struggling to stay awake and "dozing off" while the Crown Prince spoke, poking fun at the jet lagged commander-in-chief for being a "tired old man."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the clip and wrote: "Trump is having a hard time keeping his eyes open in Saudi Arabia."
Another X user commented: "Let's all play our favorite fun game, 'How would the media react if this was Joe Biden?'"
A third person jokingly referred to him as "Sleepy Donald" and asked: "I wonder if he ever thinks he shouldn’t be playing president. Like, this is a difficult position for a younger person."
Trump landed in Riyadh after a grueling 15-hour flight for a four-day tour of the Middle East, where he was warmly welcomed by the Saudi Crown Prince before joining a Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum.
During this pivotal meeting, the president made headlines, vowing, "I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," adding that U.S.-Saudi relations were "more powerful than ever before." The stakes of the meeting were high, with announcements of a monumental $142 billion arms deal, alongside Crown Prince Mohammed's eye-popping promise of $600 billion in investments into the U.S., which included $20 billion for artificial intelligence data centers and nearly $5 billion for Boeing 737-8 jets.
This isn't the first time Trump has faced accusations of nodding off — similar claims surfaced during his criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business documents, although he denied those reports.
During the 2024 presidential election cycle, the Trump campaign was quick to deride former President Biden with the moniker "Sleepy Joe," in a bid to raise concerns about Biden's cognitive capabilities. Although the video shows that Trump briefly closed his eyes during the briefing, conservative podcaster Kristin Sokoloff shared a longer clip of the same moment and said he only had his eyes closed for two seconds.
"Trump runs on 4 hours of sleep, works 20-hour days, and in just 5 months, he’s already accomplished more than Biden did in 4 years," she claimed, defending the president from critics.
The president's long-awaited medical report was released in April, describing Trump as being in “excellent health,” including neurological functioning.
“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” it read.
Prior to the report’s release, the president said he took a cognitive exam and “got every answer right.”
While bragging about his results to the press, Trump would invariably tweak the questions he allegedly received on the test, at times boasting that he had correctly recited five words and performed basic multiplication, while at other times insisting that he had passed thanks to correctly identifying a whale.