Donald Trump Looks 'Concerned' as He Descends 4 Small Steps Amid Health Concerns: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appears to be taking extra care when it comes to one particular task before 2025 wraps up — walking down stairs. In a recent video, the 79-year-old president cautiously made his way down a short set of steps at the main entrance of his Mar-a-Lago estate. The moment unfolded as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks centered on a Gaza peace plan on Monday, December 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump carefully walked down a short staircase.

Article continues below advertisement

Before stepping down four small steps, Trump paused and glanced carefully at the staircase as he waited for Netanyahu to approach. “Hi Bibi,” Trump said with his arms open, briefly looking down once more as he slowly descended the steps.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, looking rather concerned about going down a few stairs, greets Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/hEgwObsn7Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

Article continues below advertisement

Once safely at the bottom, the two world leaders exchanged pleasantries in front of the cameras. “Does anybody recognize this man? Not too many people,” Trump joked, prompting a smile from Netanyahu, 76.

Article continues below advertisement

The moment comes just weeks after Melania Trump appeared to fuel online speculation surrounding her husband’s health by sharing a slowed-down video of him walking down stairs at a formal event. On Thursday, December 11, the first lady’s social media team posted an edited clip of the Trumps descending a staircase inside the White House’s grand foyer as they arrived at the Congressional Ball. The slowed footage gave viewers more time to watch the president grip the handrail while Melania, 55, supported him from the other side.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump appeared cautious while at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, the Republican leader and his wife walked arm in arm to the sound of “Hail to the Chief.” Donald briefly paused halfway down the staircase, continuing to hold the railing as he took a short break. During the pause, the conservative politician pointed toward the crowd below and raised his fist before quickly returning his hand to the rail. Melania’s slowed-down version of the clip only intensified chatter online, especially when compared to other videos circulating on social media that showed the president moving down the steps at normal speed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The post quickly sparked a wave of reactions in the comments section, many of which mocked Donald's movements. One user claimed he was “stopping on purpose,” suggesting it was a tactic “old folks” use to give themselves a break.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @atrupar/X The president greeted Benjamin Netanyahu.

Article continues below advertisement

“He looks so old!” another commenter wrote, while a third joked, “Grandpa having a hard time walking down stairs. Better get him a chair lift with all those [White House] renovations.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @firstladyoffice/Instagram Donald Trump was seen walking down the stairs slowly alongside his wife in a different video.

Article continues below advertisement

“Grandpa walking gingerly down the stairs,” a fourth critic quipped, as a fifth added, “He can hardly make it down the steps with nurse 😂 Melania!”