Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as He Smacks His Leg 3 Times and Grips Handrail to Cautiously Descend Air Force One Steps: Watch

Donald Trump is continuing to fuel concerns about his health. On Saturday, December 20, the president was seen departing Air Force Once after touching down in Florida, but social media users noticed he looked more cautious than usual as he walked down the plane's steps.

Donald Trump Cautiously Walks Down Steps

President Trump exited Air Force One tonight in West Palm Beach. He is headed to Mar-a-Lago.

. pic.twitter.com/Z4vBY8qobw — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) December 20, 2025 Source: @AureliusStoic1/x Donald Trump tapped his leg three times before going down Air Force One's steps.

Before Trump, 79, even began walking down the steps, he oddly hit his right leg three times. He then gripped the handrail tightly before gingerly making his way down. People on X were quick to comment on the video clip, with one joking, "I wish he concentrated on the economy like he concentrated on going down those stairs."

Source: mega Multiple people have accused Donald Trump of once having a stroke.

Many thought the video indicated he's having health issues, with one person declaring, "That’s a stroke patient." "It is not his leg he is touching, but he is trying to get life back into his hand," another individual claimed. "I have seen this before on old people, of which I am one, and either he has had a stroke at one point or he has nerve damage in his hand."

The President's Supporters Defended His Actions

Source: mega Donald Trump's supporters assumed he hit his leg because it probably fell asleep during the flight.

Others defended his actions and thought it was in line for someone of the president's age. "He's perfectly fine..." said one supporter. "And for slapping hip with hand, I often do this if I just remembered some good stuff is waiting for me, like some internal applause and cheer, so he is satisfied and okay." "Actually a 79 year old walking like that is beyond normal when your leg falls asleep on flights you smack it to wake up," added a second X user.

Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Source: mega The president suffers from chronic venous insufficiency.

Other physical health woes include his tendency to fall asleep at public events and his bruised hand, which he covers with makeup. The bruising could be a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, which he was diagnosed with over the summer. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it's a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70." The Cleveland Clinic described it as when "veins can’t manage blood flow as well as they should," so it’s harder for blood in your legs to return to your heart.

Source: mega Trump's doctor said his recent MRI came back clean.