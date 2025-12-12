or
Article continues below advertisement
'Old' Donald Trump Has 'Hard Time Walking Down Stairs' in Slow-Motion Video Shared by His Wife Melania: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Did Donald Trump's wife, Melania, just add fuel to the fire?

Profile Image

Dec. 12 2025, Updated 10:47 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump seemed to have made rumors about her husband Donald Trump's health worse by sharing a slow-motion video of him walking down a set of stairs as the couple made their way into the Congressional Ball.

On Thursday, December 11, the FLOTUS' social media team posted a doctored clip of the Trumps descending from a staircase in the White House's grand foyer — allowing critics ample time to watch the 79-year-old president carefully make his way down while gripping the handrail and receiving support from Melania, 55, on his other side.

In the video, the Republican leader and his wife walked arm in arm to the tune of "Hail to the Chief," as President Trump briefly paused halfway down the steps while continuing to hold onto the railing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @firstladyoffice/Instagram

Melania Trump's social media team shared a slow-motion video of the president walking down the stairs.

During his brief break on the staircase, the conservative politician pointed at the crowd beneath him and raised his fist before immediately placing his hand back on the railing.

Melania's slowed-down version of the moment only amplified reports about her husband's physical and cognitive abilities in comparison to other footage on social media showcasing the realtime speed at which the U.S. commander-in-chief made his way down the staircase.

Article continues below advertisement

'Grandpa' Donald Trump Mocked After Walking Down Staircase

Image of Donald Trump gripped the handrail while descending from a staircase in the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gripped the handrail while descending from a staircase in the White House.

The first lady's post triggered a flooding of reactions trolling Donald in the comments section of her post.

One individual claimed President Trump was "stopping on purpose," as it is a tactic "old folks" use to give themselves a break while taking on the daunting task.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump

Image of Critics claimed Donald Trump was 'having a hard time walking down stairs.'
Source: MEGA

Critics claimed Donald Trump was 'having a hard time walking down stairs.'

"He looks so old!" a second person declared, while a third mocked: "Grandpa having a hard time walking down stairs. Better get him a chair lift with all those [White House] renovations."

"Grandpa walking gingerly down the stairs," a fourth hater quipped, as a fifth joked: "He can hardly make it down the steps with nurse 😂 Melania!"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump recently complained about speculation surrounding is health.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently complained about speculation surrounding is health.

Someone else noted it was "amazing that people don’t realize this is in slo-mo."

Melania's apparent addition of fuel to the fire comes just days after Donald took to his social media platform, Truth Social, with a heated rant responding to constant speculation about his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump insists his health is in excellent condition.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insists his health is in excellent condition.

"I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," The Apprentice alum said in his December 10 upload. "I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country."

He then mentioned ongoing buzz about his cognitive decline, complaining: "In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know."

