'Old' Donald Trump Has 'Hard Time Walking Down Stairs' in Slow-Motion Video Shared by His Wife Melania: Watch

Melania Trump seemed to have made rumors about her husband Donald Trump's health worse by sharing a slow-motion video of him walking down a set of stairs as the couple made their way into the Congressional Ball. On Thursday, December 11, the FLOTUS' social media team posted a doctored clip of the Trumps descending from a staircase in the White House's grand foyer — allowing critics ample time to watch the 79-year-old president carefully make his way down while gripping the handrail and receiving support from Melania, 55, on his other side. In the video, the Republican leader and his wife walked arm in arm to the tune of "Hail to the Chief," as President Trump briefly paused halfway down the steps while continuing to hold onto the railing.

During his brief break on the staircase, the conservative politician pointed at the crowd beneath him and raised his fist before immediately placing his hand back on the railing. Melania's slowed-down version of the moment only amplified reports about her husband's physical and cognitive abilities in comparison to other footage on social media showcasing the realtime speed at which the U.S. commander-in-chief made his way down the staircase.

'Grandpa' Donald Trump Mocked After Walking Down Staircase

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gripped the handrail while descending from a staircase in the White House.

The first lady's post triggered a flooding of reactions trolling Donald in the comments section of her post. One individual claimed President Trump was "stopping on purpose," as it is a tactic "old folks" use to give themselves a break while taking on the daunting task.

Source: MEGA Critics claimed Donald Trump was 'having a hard time walking down stairs.'

"He looks so old!" a second person declared, while a third mocked: "Grandpa having a hard time walking down stairs. Better get him a chair lift with all those [White House] renovations." "Grandpa walking gingerly down the stairs," a fourth hater quipped, as a fifth joked: "He can hardly make it down the steps with nurse 😂 Melania!"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently complained about speculation surrounding is health.

Someone else noted it was "amazing that people don’t realize this is in slo-mo." Melania's apparent addition of fuel to the fire comes just days after Donald took to his social media platform, Truth Social, with a heated rant responding to constant speculation about his health.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insists his health is in excellent condition.