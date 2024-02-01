OK Magazine
Donald Trump Is 'Losing' His Fighting Spirit, Reverend Al Sharpton Claims: 'His Mind Is Not There Anymore'

Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's recent subdued demeanor has caught the attention of political commentators, sparking concerns about his mental state.

Reverend Al Sharpton, who has known Trump for a long time, believes that the former president has lost his fighting spirit.

Source: MEGA

Many commentators have pointed out a change in Donald Trump's demeanor.

Sharpton drew a parallel between Trump's current situation and Muhammad Ali's boxing career.

According to Sharpton, Trump is experiencing struggles similar to the famous boxer.

Sharpton quoted Ali, saying, "I knew where to go, Sharpton. But I couldn't get to punch. Yeah, that’s when I knew when to leave the ring."

Sharpton believes that Trump's openings for attack are there, but he is unable to take advantage of them due to a decline in mental acuity.

Sharpton also shared his theory on Trump's recent change in demeanor. He pointed out that Trump's combative nature was present during his 2016 election campaign against Hillary Clinton. However, Sharpton believes that Trump is now "losing it."

He indicated that in the past, Trump's instinct was to counterpunch and justify his attacks by claiming self-defense. But now, Sharpton sees a significant shift in Trump's behavior, suggesting that his mind is no longer as sharp as it once was.

The decline in Trump's personal attacks has been noticeable in recent months, particularly in his recent public statements regarding E. Jean Carroll and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

MSNBC's Morning Joe panel highlighted this change, with host Joe Scarborough remarking on Trump's decreased aggression. Scarborough suggested that Trump's campaign team might be advising him to refrain from making controversial comments.

Source: MEGA

Al Sharpton believe Trump lost his fighting spirit.

The implications of Trump's quieter behavior go beyond superficial observations. Concerns about the former president's mental state have significant implications for his future endeavors and influence within the Republican Party.

If his mental capacities are diminishing, it raises questions about his ability to make sound judgments and continue to be the influential figure in the party like he was back in 2016.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he passed a recent cognitive test.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Trump has fought back against rumors of his mental decline.

After Haley claimed that both Trump and Joe Biden were not fit for office, the former president told outlets, "Well, I did a cognitive test recently, and I aced it."

"I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she's just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place," he continued, referring to the Iowa Caucus. "She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second."

