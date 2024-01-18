Donald Trump Brags He 'Aced' Cognitive Test During New Hampshire Rally, Says He Correctly Identified a Whale
Donald Trump couldn't help but bring up the time he did well on a cognitive test during his Wednesday, January 17, New Hampshire rally.
While talking at the event, the former president, 77, gave himself a pat on the back for being all there mentally.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” Trump said. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
The businessman said at first the questions were easy, but then he was later confronted with "tough stuff."
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” Trump said as the crowd burst into laughter. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”
As OK! previously reported, in September, Trump blasted a poll for accusing him of not being fit to be president.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he exclaimed on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”
“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he added.
Trump then claimed he would be in charge of getting everyone together to see who comes out on top.
“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me,” the reality star continued. “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”
- 'MORONS!!!': Donald Trump Lashes Out After His 'Mental Incompetence' Is Challenged in New Poll
- 'He's Losing It': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned After Unhinged Rant at Iowa Rally
- Donald Trump Resists Saying President Joe Biden 'Looks Like He's In A Cognitive Decline': 'I Don't Think It's Appropriate'
Trump's former pal Chris Christie, who recently dropped out of the 2024 race, commented on some of his eyebrow-raising comments.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“When he says stuff like that about somebody who supported him in 2016, prepared him for the debates with Hillary Clinton, supported him in 2020 and prepared him for the debates with Joe Biden — if I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?” Christie said on Newsmax’s The Balance with host Eric Bolling, which aired on Wednesday, September 6.
“It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health,” Christie added.