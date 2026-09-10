Melania Trump's Senior Adviser Slams 'Tabloid Gossip' Targeting Her Husband's Loyal Aide Natalie Harp
Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:17 a.m. ET
First Lady Melania Trump's senior advisor, Marc Beckman, slammed mainstream media for attacking Donald Trump's loyal aide Natalie Harp.
In an interview with MAGA host Stella Escobedo, Beckman shared what the FLOTUS really thought of the personal aide’s strange relationship with her husband.
“The mainstream media… they’re endlessly obsessed with garbage tabloid gossip about Natalie Harp, who, by the way, is a loyal, hard-working White House aide to president Turmp—a cancer survivor—who POTUS helped get off labeled treatment for and saved her life. I mean, what do you make of that?” Escobedo asked the spokesperson.
“The liberal media is ridiculous,” he answered.
“They don’t know anything about the first lady’s personal and private life,” he added.
Marc Beckman Called Out Media for Targeting Natalie Harp
The first lady’s spokesperson further stated, “They don’t even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished.”
“What they need to do is look in the mirror because they’re all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person in Natalie Harp,” he continued.
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He also accused the media of being “obsessed with the gossip with the First Family.”
“And I can tell you firsthand that it’s time for them to become journalists and stop looking at the gossip,” he remarked.
Marc Beckman Said the Media Doesn't Know Anything About the First Family to Make These Assumptions
The host agreed with him on his stance, saying, “I—Yeah. I mean, it’s nonstop. There’s nothing wrong with their relationship. Like, get over it.”
“No, it’s absolutely ridiculous, and the media doesn’t know about the first lady’s private life. Period,” Beckman insisted.
“And what they do is they harp on these issues of gossip rather than going ahead and covering the substantial achievements of this first lady,” he raged.
Per The Daily Beast, Melania truly is far more private than her predecessors. In fact, she was reportedly seen in public just over 40 days this year, meaning the president often attends high-profile meetings and events alone.
Natalie, though, has become an unusual fixture not only in the White House but also during those events, where she reportedly could be spotted hovering near the president almost at all times. Reports suggest that she often joins him during his golfing getaways at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey as well.
The outlet also reported that the aide spent her 35th birthday, which fell on a Saturday, golfing with the president as well, further highlighting the extent of her devotion to him.