Melania Trump's Senior Adviser Slams 'Tabloid Gossip' Targeting Her Husband's Loyal Aide Natalie Harp

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First Lady Melania Trump's senior advisor, Marc Beckman, slammed mainstream media for attacking Donald Trump's loyal aide Natalie Harp. In an interview with MAGA host Stella Escobedo, Beckman shared what the FLOTUS really thought of the personal aide’s strange relationship with her husband.

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Source: @STELLAESCOBEDOTV/YOUTUBE Melania Trump's spokesperson Marc Beckman said the media doesn't 'know anything about the first lady.'

“The mainstream media… they’re endlessly obsessed with garbage tabloid gossip about Natalie Harp, who, by the way, is a loyal, hard-working White House aide to president Turmp—a cancer survivor—who POTUS helped get off labeled treatment for and saved her life. I mean, what do you make of that?” Escobedo asked the spokesperson. “The liberal media is ridiculous,” he answered. “They don’t know anything about the first lady’s personal and private life,” he added.

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Marc Beckman Called Out Media for Targeting Natalie Harp

Source: MEGA Marc Beckman called Natalie Harp an 'intelligent' person.

The first lady’s spokesperson further stated, “They don’t even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished.” “What they need to do is look in the mirror because they’re all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person in Natalie Harp,” he continued.

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Source: MEGA Marc Beckman said people are 'obsessed' with the First Family.

He also accused the media of being “obsessed with the gossip with the First Family.” “And I can tell you firsthand that it’s time for them to become journalists and stop looking at the gossip,” he remarked.

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Marc Beckman Said the Media Doesn't Know Anything About the First Family to Make These Assumptions

Source: MEGA Marc Beckman urged the media to focus on Melania Trump's 'substantial achievements.'

The host agreed with him on his stance, saying, “I—Yeah. I mean, it’s nonstop. There’s nothing wrong with their relationship. Like, get over it.” “No, it’s absolutely ridiculous, and the media doesn’t know about the first lady’s private life. Period,” Beckman insisted. “And what they do is they harp on these issues of gossip rather than going ahead and covering the substantial achievements of this first lady,” he raged.

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Source: MEGA Natalie Harp reportedly spent her 35th birthday golfing with Donald Trump.