'I Didn't Win': Donald Trump Admits He Lost the 2020 Election Before Immediately Backtracking in Newly Released Audio

During an interview with journalist Ramin Setoodeh for his new book, Apprentice in Wonderland, the presumptive GOP nominee let it slip that Geraldo Rivera called him after he “lost the election” — though he then quickly corrected to say, “I won the election, but when they said we lost.”

Setoodeh shared a recording of Trump's statement with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace on Thursday, June 20.

Setoodeh, the co-editor-in-cheif of Variety, told Wallace that he and Trump were discussing the latter's falling out with Rivera, his former friend.