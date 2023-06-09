Donald Trump Transcripts Reveal Private Recorded Conversation About Classified Documents: 'This Is Secret Information'

"Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this," the 76-year-old said in one section of the transcript. "This was done by the military and given to me."

Later in the conversation, Trump described a talk he had with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

"Well, with Milley — uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him," Trump continued, allegedly referring to the classified documents in question.