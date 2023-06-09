Donald Trump Transcripts Reveal Private Recorded Conversation About Classified Documents: 'This Is Secret Information'
Donald Trump was caught on tape late last month discussing details of classified documents.
On the Friday morning, June 9, installment of CNN This Morning, reporter Paula Reid revealed the transcript for that conversation, which included the embattled former president telling visitors that he has a "secret" file reportedly detailing a plan to attack Iran.
"Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this," the 76-year-old said in one section of the transcript. "This was done by the military and given to me."
Later in the conversation, Trump described a talk he had with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.
"Well, with Milley — uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him," Trump continued, allegedly referring to the classified documents in question.
"They presented me this — this is off the record, but — they presented me this," Trump explained, per the transcript. "This was him. This was the Defense Department and him. We looked at some. This was him. This wasn’t done by me, this was him."
"All sorts of stuff — pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing?" he continued. "This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this."
- Mike Pence Backs Out of Fox News Interview After Donald Trump's Indictment, Source Says Decision to Cancel Wasn't 'Mutual'
- Donald Trump Parties at Mar-a-Lago After Being Hit With Second Indictment, Ex-Prez Pulls Out iPad to DJ
- Donald Trump Indictment: Ron DeSantis Accuses DOJ of 'Political Bias,' Says It Poses 'Mortal Threat' to 'Free Society'
This comes one day after the controversial politician announced via Truth Social that he'd been indicted in connection to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, nearly one year after federal investigators raided his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump wrote on Thursday, June 8.
Sources later clarified that he'd been indicted on charges including conspiracy to obstruct and making false statements.
He is expected to appear in court in Miami, Flor., on Tuesday, June 13.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!