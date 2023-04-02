Donald Trump Raises Over $5 Million In 48 Hours Following His Indictment
Donald Trump has been raking in the cash.
The former president raised over $5 million since the announcement of his indictment on Thursday, March 30. A Trump official revealed that the conservative figurehead collected $4 million in the first 24 hours and $1 million the following 24 hours post indictment.
The source also shared that 25 percent of the contributors on the first day were first time donors.
The 45th president announced that he may be indicted on March 18, and that an indictment would likely help his 2024 presidential campaign. After the multitude of donations, the political candidate’s advisors believe the indictment has in fact bolstered his run.
"This is someone who has run twice for president of the United States," Jason Miller, a Trump campaign senior adviser said. "There's a whole new group of Trump supporters who are angered by what they see as this political persecution."
Even Billionaire Elon Musk stated that "Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory" if he is indicted.
Steven Cheung, Trump campaign spokesperson, also weighed in on the situation claiming the entire case is a political move on behalf of democrats.
Chaung said, "The Manhattan DA's crusade against President Donald J. Trump is nothing more than political persecution and, just like with every other hoax that President Trump has been targeted with, there is no crime whatsoever, except for election interference by radical Democrats through weaponization of our justice system against President Trump and his supporters."
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-five was indicted by grand jury for his alleged hush money payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
After the news broke, Trump took to social media platform Truth Social to share his opinion.
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," he wrote.
"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this," he continued in frustration.
Axios reported on Trump's officials' statements.