Barack Obama Mocks Herschel Walker As A 'Celebrity' Who 'Wants To Be A Politician' In Brutal Takedown

As OK! previously reported, Whoopi Goldberg had a few words of her own when Walker's campaign was mentioned on the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View.

Lindsey Graham declared the Republican party supported Walker despite the political party being labeled as "racist," but Goldberg slammed the South Carolina Senator for his implications.

"Here's the thing you need to know, Lindsey. Just because we see a Black person does not mean that we do 'monkey see, monkey do,'" she quipped. "And I'm sure that you don't know how insulting that is, but let us just say to you, don't ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell. Don't do that."