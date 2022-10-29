OK Magazine
Barack Obama Mocks Herschel Walker As A 'Celebrity' Who 'Wants To Be A Politician' In Brutal Takedown

Source: mega
Oct. 29 2022, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Former President Barack Obama verbally went toe to toe with Herschel Walker in his speech on Friday, October 28, slamming the U.S. Senate Candidate as nothing more than a "celebrity that wants to be a politician."

Source: mega

The 61-year-old mocked Walker's now infamous moment when he briefly flashed an "honorary" police badge while at a debate, claiming he is "someone who carries around a phony badge and says he is in law enforcement like a kid playing cops and robbers."

Obama also called him out for his "habit of not telling the truth" and his intense loyalty to Donald Trump.

Source: mega

"Just about every Republican politician seems obsessed with two things — owning the libs and getting Donald Trump’s approval," he told the crowd. "That’s their agenda, it is not long, it is not complicated and, at least to me, it is not very inspiring."

"They aren’t interested in actually solving problems," Obama continued, also noting that his preoccupation with Trump meant Walker is "not going to be really thinking" about the state's citizens or their "needs."

Source: mega

"They [Republican politicians] are interested in making you angry and finding someone to blame," he added. "Because that way you may not notice that they have got not answers of their own."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Whoopi Goldberg had a few words of her own when Walker's campaign was mentioned on the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View.

Lindsey Graham declared the Republican party supported Walker despite the political party being labeled as "racist," but Goldberg slammed the South Carolina Senator for his implications.

"Here's the thing you need to know, Lindsey. Just because we see a Black person does not mean that we do 'monkey see, monkey do,'" she quipped. "And I'm sure that you don't know how insulting that is, but let us just say to you, don't ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell. Don't do that."

CNN reported Obama's quotes about Walker.

