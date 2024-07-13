Donald Trump 'Enjoying' Teasing His Vice Presidential Pick Days Before the Republican National Convention, Reporter Maggie Haberman Claims
Donald Trump has everyone on the edge of their seats!
According to CNN commentator and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, the former president, 78, is relishing in waiting to reveal his vice-presidential pick despite the Republican National Convention being days away.
The father-of-five’s shortlist includes Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC) J.D. Vance (R-OH), and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
During the Friday, July 12, edition of The Source on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins played Haberman a clip of Trump discussing his thought process when it comes to a running mate.
“I have some really, really good candidates and you know, I may be leaning one way and that changes sometimes,” the convicted felon said on a recent podcast. “You know, all of a sudden you see something that you like or you don’t like, and you lean a little bit differently… It’s like a highly sophisticated version of The Apprentice.”
“Ultimately, it’s more of an instinct,” Trump added.
Collins pointed out how Trump partnered up with his former VP, Mike Pence, just two days before the 2016 election.
“He is tossing a bunch of names around as he talks,” Haberman said in response to the ex-commander-in-chief’s audio. “I think the reporting Tim Scott is not actually on the shortlist is correct. I think that it is J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and Doug Burgum. And look, Donald Trump is a comfort zone and chemistry player.”
Haberman then indicated that she believed Trump would likely choose Vance to stand beside him.
“The person he has the best chemistry with, according to all of my reporting, is J.D. Vance,” she explained. “Whether he decides that there’s something else that he needs in a VP remains to be seen. But you know, there is a part of him that seems to be enjoying this, and that came through in his voice in that in that interview.”
As OK! previously reported, it appears Marco Rubio is least likely to be Trump campaign’s VP selection, as Donald Trump Jr. strangely implied that if his father picks the senator he may try to steal the presidency.
"I have a good relationship with Marco, but there's some truth about having someone that's a little more establishment in there," he said on his "Triggered" podcast. "It's like, wouldn't the Senate RINOS, wouldn't they love that?"
"You know, I said that about Nikki Haley ... By the time my father's hand moves off the Bible in the swearing-in process, the second it moves off, it would be like, 'Impeachment!'" Don Jr. added. "There's something about having someone outside the establishment to sort of further protect you from that establishment."