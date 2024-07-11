'Go Back to Television': Donald Trump Attacks George Clooney for Calling on President Joe Biden to Drop Out of the Presidential Race

Trump questioned Clooney’s knowledge “about anything” and suggested he “get out of politics and go back to television.”

“What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’ No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions,” the ex-prez shared to his 6.9 million followers.

Added Trump, “Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”