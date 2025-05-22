Donald Trump's Media Transcripts Vanish as His Administration Replaces Key Media Records With YouTube Videos
In a move that an array of critics see as counterproductive to its claims of transparency, the Trump administration has seemingly opted to redact crucial official transcripts from public accessibility.
The White House, which promotes itself as “the most transparent” administrative body in history, has decided to replace the long-standing practice of cataloging press events with YouTube videos, creating a notable gap in the documentation of President Donald Trump’s public engagements.
Previously, transcripts of presidential remarks were routinely published on the White House website, serving as an essential historical record for analysts, journalists and the public alike. However, the selection of "remarks" videos is glaringly sparse, spotlighting fewer than 50 videos from the first 120 days of Trump's second term — a far cry from the transparency touted by the White House.
While government stenographers continue to record and transcribe all of Trump’s comments, including his media interactions, those records remain hidden from public sight.
Political analysts argue that this shift is a systematic effort to control narratives while minimizing the exposure of what has been described as Trump’s more “unhinged comments.”
S.V. Date, HuffPost's senior White House correspondent, highlighted this growing trend of opacity, indicating that the administration's practice of “excluding many of his most unhinged comments” not only alters the record but also compromises journalistic integrity.
White House communications director Steven Cheung told Date to "stop beclowning yourself."
Other records that were routinely published by prior administrations, such as White House press briefing transcripts, have also been excised.
The site currently lists only the transcript of press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s inaugural briefing from January.
This unprecedented transcript disappearance impacts journalists and researchers more than the everyday taxpayer, as searchable, text-based accounts of a president’s words are essential for keeping a government accountable.
“Mr. Trump likes to call anyone who disagrees with him ‘fake news,’” former White House stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein wrote. “But if he’s really the victim of so much inaccurate reporting, why is he so averse to having the facts recorded and transcribed?”
In response to the website change, Leavitt said, “The president’s remarks are live on the website for every person in the world, including journalists, to access and watch for themselves. The Trump White House is the most transparent in history.”
Despite Joe Biden's administration catching flak for attempting to modify a transcript of his “garbage” remarks about Trump supporters, political analysts, such as Brian Stelter from CNN, claim the current administration’s disappearing act with transcripts signals its alignment on "transparency."
Factba.se founder and developer Bill Frischling told Stelter, "The move certainly underscores the reason to have a free and independent record of the president’s statements and responses."