Donald Trump's Media Transcripts Vanish as His Administration Replaces Key Media Records With YouTube Videos

Other records that were routinely published by prior administrations, such as White House press briefing transcripts, have also been excised.

The site currently lists only the transcript of press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s inaugural briefing from January.

This unprecedented transcript disappearance impacts journalists and researchers more than the everyday taxpayer, as searchable, text-based accounts of a president’s words are essential for keeping a government accountable.

“Mr. Trump likes to call anyone who disagrees with him ‘fake news,’” former White House stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein wrote. “But if he’s really the victim of so much inaccurate reporting, why is he so averse to having the facts recorded and transcribed?”

In response to the website change, Leavitt said, “The president’s remarks are live on the website for every person in the world, including journalists, to access and watch for themselves. The Trump White House is the most transparent in history.”