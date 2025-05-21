Donald Trump Melts Down as He Hurls Insults at Reporters During Oval Office Press Briefing: Watch

Moments later, Alexander struck again, raising concerns about the luxurious $400 million jet Trump accepted from Qatar to serve as Air Force One.

The reporter pointed out: "Mr. President, the Pentagon announced that it would be accepting a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One." A clearly frustrated Trump asked, "What are you talking about? You know, you need to get out of here! What does this have to do with the Qatari jet? They’re giving the United States Air Force a jet, okay? And it’s a great thing."

"We’re talking about a lot of other things. It’s NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a real — you know, you’re a terrible reporter," the commander-in-chief continued to rant. "Number one, you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You’re not smart enough. But for you to go onto a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing, they also gave $5.1 trillion worth of investment in addition to the jet."