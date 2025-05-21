Donald Trump Melts Down as He Hurls Insults at Reporters During Oval Office Press Briefing: Watch
Donald Trump faced off with NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander during a press briefing meltdown in the Oval Office on Wednesday, May 21.
The confrontation kicked off as the president and Elon Musk were promoting their outlandish claim that white South African "Afrikaners" are facing "genocide."
During a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump did not hold back when Alexander pressed him on his refugee policy.
Alexander asked: "Mr. President, you’ve welcomed white Afrikaner refugees here, can you explain to Americans why it’s appropriate to welcome white Afrikaans here when other refugees like Afghans, Venezuelans, Haitians have all had their protective status revoked?"
Trump snapped back and told the NBC reporter, "Well, this is a group, NBC, that is truly fake news. They ask a lot of questions in a very pointed way. They’re not questions, they’re statements."
Moments later, Alexander struck again, raising concerns about the luxurious $400 million jet Trump accepted from Qatar to serve as Air Force One.
The reporter pointed out: "Mr. President, the Pentagon announced that it would be accepting a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One." A clearly frustrated Trump asked, "What are you talking about? You know, you need to get out of here! What does this have to do with the Qatari jet? They’re giving the United States Air Force a jet, okay? And it’s a great thing."
"We’re talking about a lot of other things. It’s NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a real — you know, you’re a terrible reporter," the commander-in-chief continued to rant. "Number one, you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You’re not smart enough. But for you to go onto a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing, they also gave $5.1 trillion worth of investment in addition to the jet."
Trump continued to hurl personal attacks at the reporter.
The president told him, "Go back — you ought to go back to your studio at NBC because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible, the way you run that network."
"You’re a disgrace! No more questions from you! Go ahead, talk about that. His name is Peter Something. He’s a terrible reporter. Quiet! Quiet! Quiet! Let’s go," the GOP leader continued. Later in the press briefing, Trump doubled down on his assessment of Alexander, labeling him an "idiot" and a "jerk."