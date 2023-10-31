Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Unhinged Social Media Rant at 4 A.M.: 'A Menace to Society'
Donald Trump went on a social media rampage on Monday, October 30. First, around 1 a.m., the former president, 77, lashed out about the gag order ruling, which was put in place by Federal District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.
"RADICAL LEFT JUDGE TAKING AWAY MY RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH IN ORDER TO HELP CROOKED JOE BIDEN & HIS THIRD WORLD ELECTION INTERFERENCE SCAM. AS GOOD AS THIS SOUNDS, IT WON’T WORK!" he declared on Truth Social.
"REMEMBER, CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS RADICAL LEFT THUGS WAITED THREE YEARS TO BRING THESE INDICTMENTS & LAWSUITS AGAINST ME, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN!" he claimed.
Then, at 4:24 a.m., Trump blurted out, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
Of course, people couldn't help but laugh at the remarks. One person wrote, "Sounds like Sleep Interference," while another said, "Does he sleep at night????? We don't think so."
A third person simply said, "Trump is a menace to society," while a fourth person mocked him, writing, "Looks like someone didn’t have their milk and cookies before bedtime."
The businessman seems to be stressed, as he currently has 91 felony charges against him, in addition to four indictments.
During his civil fraud case in New York, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron, who has also issued a gag order against Trump, he violated his gag order a second time and now his eldest children must testify.
According to former pal Chris Christie, Trump's calm and cool attitude is all an act.
"The walls are closing in around him. I understand that, and more importantly, he understands that. I was there in 2020 when Mark Meadows was chief of staff, regularly preparing Donald Trump for the debates against Joe Biden. I can tell you that Mark Meadows was velcroed to Donald Trump’s hip in the White House at that time," the former New Jersey governor, 61, told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday, October 25, about Mark Meadows' immunity deal.
"That means that Mark Meadows knows everything. Everything that Donald Trump said, and did, and ordered other people to do on his behalf, and just as importantly, everything that he was told about the lack of facts to back up his contention that the election was stolen. Yet he continued to act as he did then and as he does now," he added.