Donald Trump Reveals Melania 'Hates' When He Dances to 'Gay' 1970s Hit 'Y.M.C.A.': 'It’s Not Presidential'

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Melania Trump Doesn't Approve of Her Husband's Dance Moves

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said wife Melania 'hates' when he dances to the Village People's hit 'Y.M.C.A.'

"[She] hates when I dance to what’s sometimes referred to as ‘the gay national anthem,’ you know that,” Trump chuckled. “We love that song!" “She goes, ‘Darling, please’ — you know, she’s a very elegant woman — she goes, ‘Darling, please don’t dance. It’s not presidential,'” he said.

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Donald Trump Loves to Use 'Y.M.C.A.' at His Rallies

Source: MEGA The president often breaks into the 'Y.M.C.A.' dance at his rallies.

The politician then dropped it low and broke into a little “Y.M.C.A." dance routine and ended his speech with a golf swing movement. Trump is known to end his many political rallies with a fist-pumping “Y.M.C.A." dance as he leaves the stage. As for the idea the hit is popular with the LGBTQ community, the lyrics croon: "Many ways to have a good time... it’s fun to stay at the YMCA."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump discussed his love for the Village People during an event in Florida on May 1.

According to Genius' lyrics analysis, the song connotes "gay men having s-- in the YMCA" and implies males like to have fun together. Melania, 56, told Fox News host Jesse Watters earlier this year about her husband's obsession with the song, saying: “I like it at certain times. Some days it’s not appropriate, and I told him so. But it’s his dance and I think people love it.” The former model added she even performed the dance herself at Trump’s inauguration last year, but “it’s different than his.” However, the Village People’s manager, Karen Willis, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump in 2023 and demanded he stop playing their songs at his events.

The Village People Performed at Donald Trump's Inauguration Bashes in 2025

Source: MEGA The Village People performed at several inauguration events in 2025.