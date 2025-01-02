'Cringe': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Dancing to Hit Song 'Y.M.C.A.' Alongside Wife Melania and Pal Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Party — Watch
Donald Trump Sr. and his wife, Melania, were ridiculed on social media for singing and dancing to the classic Village People song "YMCA" alongside Elon Musk as they welcomed 2025 at their Mar-a-Lago Club estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night.
Several of the president-elect's vocal critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock his dance, which is described as looking like a double hand-jerking motion.
One user shared a TikTok video taken at the party, which showed Elon getting up from his chair to join Donald Sr. as he danced. The post read: "President-(un)elect Elon Musk and Donald Trump dancing is so cringe."
Another X user commented: "Holy s---. He looks like me at a dance in 7th grade. This is their big tech hero?!"
A third person joked: "Elon wants to be there but he DOESN'T want be there, at the same time. LOL."
During the festivities, Donald Trump Jr., the president-elect's eldest son, shared an Instagram video of his family dancing, captioning it: "It's fun to stay at the YMCA!!!! Happy New Year all!"
The video captured the former president, 78, and his wife, 54, having a great time at the star-studded party.
While dancing to the music, Don Sr. marched in place, moving his arms in a hammer-like motion, and Melania swayed from side to side, mouthing the lyrics to the track.
Elon, who was sitting next to the upcoming commander-in-chief, joined to dance after being on his phone during the first half of the song.
The Tesla billionaire's 4-year-old son, X AE A-XII, commonly known as "X," stole the show by dancing on his father's shoulders.
- 'Awkward Family Photo': Donald Trump Mocked for Including Elon Musk in Election Night Snap Instead of His Wife Melania
- Melania Trump Makes Surprising Appearance at Mar-a-Lago to Celebrate Thanksgiving With Donald, Barron and Elon Musk: Watch
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Slammed for Her 'Dorky' and 'Uncoordinated' Dancing at Donald Trump Rally: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lara Trump, married to the president-elect's second oldest son, Eric Trump, also took the stage during the celebration to show off her renditions of several popular songs, including one by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
The music-filled evening continued with Musk and his son grooving to the beat and later joining Don Sr. for a dance on the balcony.
The soon-to-be president dressed in a classic tuxedo while Melania was elegantly clad in a black gown with gold accents.
Other guests at the party included the president-elect's nominee for national security adviser, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, his nominee for education secretary Linda McMahon, prominent GOP donor Miriam Adelson, Trump attorney Alina Habba, former boxing promoter Don King, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife Heidi, and Trump's children Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany.