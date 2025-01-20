or
Donald Trump Dances to 'Y.M.C.A' With the Village People After Band Tried to Stop President Elect's Signature Moves: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump and the Village People.
Donald Trump's pre-inauguration rally featured a surprise performance from the Village People.

By:

Jan. 20 2025, Updated 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump and Village People have made peace.

On Sunday, January 19, the famed band joined the soon-to-be president of the United States on stage during a pre-inauguration rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

donald trump dances ymca village people band stop cease desist
Donald Trump and the Village People danced on stage at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 19.

All six members of Village people — including Victor Willis, Felipe Rose, Randy Jones, Eric Anzalone, Jim Newman and David Hodo — surprised MAGA supporters with a live performance of "Y.M.C.A." during Sunday's rally, which, of course, was accompanied by Trump's signature dance moves.

The silly moment comes more than four years after the Republican leader began using Village People's songs "Y.M.C.A." and "Macho Man" during his political rallies in 2020, with "the Trump dance" frequently going viral on social media to the tune of the 1978 tune.

Trump's constant use of "Y.M.C.A." as an anthem for his campaign prompted the band's founder Victor's wife and manager, Karen, to send a cease-and-desist letter to Donald in 2023, as she threatened to take legal action against the 78-year-old after a lookalike cover band performed at Mar-a-Lago without authorization from the musical group's members.

Victor later showed support toward Donald blasting the "Y.M.C.A" at his rallies, claiming it has been "bringing so much joy to the American people."

donald trump village people ymca
Donald Trump's dance has gone viral.

Donald Trump

The Village People's Trump rally appearance occurred just one day before the New York native will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20.

This will be his second term as president after losing re-election in November 2020 to President Joe Biden.

donald trump village people ymca
Donald Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20.

Parts of Monday's inauguration were initially supposed to take place outside on Monday, however, Donald took to Truth Social on Friday, January 17, to reveal all activities had been moved indoors.

"January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen. It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself," he expressed via his social media platform.

donald trump village people ymca
The star's inauguration will be held inside.

The Apprentice star continued: "The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way."

"It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)," he concluded.

