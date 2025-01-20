Donald Trump Dances to 'Y.M.C.A' With the Village People After Band Tried to Stop President Elect's Signature Moves: Watch

On Sunday, January 19, the famed band joined the soon-to-be president of the United States on stage during a pre-inauguration rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump and the Village People danced on stage at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 19.

All six members of Village people — including Victor Willis, Felipe Rose, Randy Jones, Eric Anzalone, Jim Newman and David Hodo — surprised MAGA supporters with a live performance of "Y.M.C.A." during Sunday's rally, which, of course, was accompanied by Trump's signature dance moves.

The silly moment comes more than four years after the Republican leader began using Village People's songs "Y.M.C.A." and "Macho Man" during his political rallies in 2020, with "the Trump dance" frequently going viral on social media to the tune of the 1978 tune.