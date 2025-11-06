'Grandpa' Donald Trump Mocked for Trying to Act 'Cool' as Busts Out His 'Stupid Dance' at Florida Event: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump brought back his old moves. On Wednesday, November 5, the president broke out his infamous “YMCA” dance during a speech at the America Business Forum in Miami, Fla. As the Village People hit played, Trump clenched his fists, pumping them up and down to the beat before shaking his hips and dipping lower with a smug grin.

Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump danced to the hit song 'YMCA' during his Miami event.

At one point, he raised his right hand, bit his lip and threw a few mock punches in the air. “After last night’s results, the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear,” Trump, 79, told the crowd, referencing 34-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s big win in the New York City mayoral race. “We have a choice between communism and common sense.”

While Trump tried to keep the energy high, critics online weren’t having it. “Grandpa is really struggling after MAGA got destroyed across the country last night,” one person wrote on X. One person chimed in, "He wants to be cool like Mamdani 😂😆," while another user penned, "daddy is back on meds."

Source: MEGA Critics mocked him online for trying to act 'cool.'

Grandpa is really struggling after MAGA got destroyed across the country last night. pic.twitter.com/vEid2T6taB — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 5, 2025

Another added, “It makes me so happy that he's gonna have to do that stupid dance until the day he drops dead.” A fifth joked, “Seeing him dance after that defeat is very funny, his dancing is as awkward and out of step as his political sense. 😂🤣”

Source: @atrupar/X The president called Zohran Mamdani a 'communist' after he won the NYC mayoral race.

Someone else quipped, “He’s dancing away the pain 😂.” Before Mamdani’s victory, Trump went on a rant, threatening to defund New York City and even deport the newly elected mayor if he won. He’s repeatedly labeled Mamdani a “communist,” a jab he repeated on stage in Miami.

Source: CNN Zohran Mamdani responded to Donald Trump during his victory speech.

The 34-year-old defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo — who ran as an independent — and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Trump had surprisingly backed Cuomo the day before the election, writing on Truth Social, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Heartiest congratulations and Mazel Tov to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.



NYC Jews are not going anywhere.

We are not 'fleeing'.

We are not in danger.

We are here to stay in our beloved NYC.



Congratulations Mr. Mamdani on an historic win!



To all Zionists out… pic.twitter.com/ooxXcDxrVZ — Jewish Voice (@jewishvoicelive) November 5, 2025 Source: CNN