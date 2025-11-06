'Grandpa' Donald Trump Mocked for Trying to Act 'Cool' as Busts Out His 'Stupid Dance' at Florida Event: Watch
Nov. 6 2025, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Donald Trump brought back his old moves.
On Wednesday, November 5, the president broke out his infamous “YMCA” dance during a speech at the America Business Forum in Miami, Fla. As the Village People hit played, Trump clenched his fists, pumping them up and down to the beat before shaking his hips and dipping lower with a smug grin.
At one point, he raised his right hand, bit his lip and threw a few mock punches in the air.
“After last night’s results, the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear,” Trump, 79, told the crowd, referencing 34-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s big win in the New York City mayoral race. “We have a choice between communism and common sense.”
While Trump tried to keep the energy high, critics online weren’t having it.
“Grandpa is really struggling after MAGA got destroyed across the country last night,” one person wrote on X.
One person chimed in, "He wants to be cool like Mamdani 😂😆," while another user penned, "daddy is back on meds."
Another added, “It makes me so happy that he's gonna have to do that stupid dance until the day he drops dead.”
A fifth joked, “Seeing him dance after that defeat is very funny, his dancing is as awkward and out of step as his political sense. 😂🤣”
Someone else quipped, “He’s dancing away the pain 😂.”
Before Mamdani’s victory, Trump went on a rant, threatening to defund New York City and even deport the newly elected mayor if he won. He’s repeatedly labeled Mamdani a “communist,” a jab he repeated on stage in Miami.
The 34-year-old defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo — who ran as an independent — and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
Trump had surprisingly backed Cuomo the day before the election, writing on Truth Social, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”
He also warned that if Mamdani took office, “it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required.”
Mamdani fired back during his victory speech, sending a direct message to Trump.
“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani said. “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”