Donald Trump Exposes His and Melania's Separate Living Dynamic in Telling Comment About 'Wife's Area' at Mar-a-Lago: Watch
June 1 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
Donald Trump accidentally shared a little detail about his living arrangement with wife Melania Trump during a talk at the Oval Office on Monday, June 1.
The president, 79, was speaking with reporters about the time the FBI ransacked his Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022 when he slipped up.
Donald Trump Recalled the FBI Storming His Mar-a-Lago Mansion
"They raided my house. They did a big raid. They took away stuff that wasn't pinned down," Trump said. "They raided Mar-a-Lago and these were bad people we had in our government."
"They went into my wife's area and they went into my son [Barron Trump]'s area. What they did was a disgrace," the POTUS recalled. "But how did it work out? Let's see, we are in the Oval Office. I guess it didn't work out too well for them, did it?"
Whether he intended to or not, Donald seemed to reveal Melania, 56, has her own separate room in the Palm Beach, Fla., mansion.
"They are bad people. they are sick, sick people," he ranted on about the FBI. "They came in with their guns into Mar-a-Lago. Fortunately, I wasn't there but they are evil people."
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The Department of Justice ordered the raid on home after obtaining a search warrant. They stormed the house in order to recover classified government documents and national security records Donald allegedly removed from the White House after he first left office in 2020.
In the Slovenian model's eponymous 2026 documentary, Melania, she shared a rare look at the ritzy home.
The first lady called the sunny estate her "refuge from the outside world" and described it as "more than a home."
She also recounted raising Barron, 20, at the mansion, where he played golf, tennis and went swimming as a kid.
The First Lady Spends Most of Her Time at the Palm Beach Abode
Melania and the businessman's living situation was also called into question earlier this year. According a Daily Beast source, "Trump makes his bedroom in the private family quarters on the sprawling 20-acre [Mar-a-Lago] estate, while Melania prefers to sleep in the distinctive 75-ft tower made of coquina and concrete.”
“The tower’s unusual design is said to pull in the ocean breezes, creating a passive cooling system, which draws hot air up and out of the building," the outlet noted.
While a first lady traditionally lives at the White House, Melania listed Mar-a-Lago as her permanent residence as of 2025. She also spends time at Trump Tower in Manhattan.