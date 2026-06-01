Donald Trump Exposes His and Melania's Separate Living Dynamic in Telling Comment About 'Wife's Area' at Mar-a-Lago: Watch

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Donald Trump Recalled the FBI Storming His Mar-a-Lago Mansion

Trump: "They raided my house… went to my wife's area, my son… But how did it work out? Let's see, we are in the Oval Office. I guess it didn't work out too well for them, did it?" pic.twitter.com/Q44Kid587H — Bitcoin Teddy (@Bitcoin_Teddy) June 1, 2026 Source: @Bitcoin_Teddy/X Donald Trump recalled the time the FBI raided his Palm Beach, Fla., home.

"They raided my house. They did a big raid. They took away stuff that wasn't pinned down," Trump said. "They raided Mar-a-Lago and these were bad people we had in our government." "They went into my wife's area and they went into my son [Barron Trump]'s area. What they did was a disgrace," the POTUS recalled. "But how did it work out? Let's see, we are in the Oval Office. I guess it didn't work out too well for them, did it?"

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Source: @Bitcoin_Teddy/X 'They went into my wife's area and they went into my son [Barron]'s area,' the POTUS raged about the FBI.

Whether he intended to or not, Donald seemed to reveal Melania, 56, has her own separate room in the Palm Beach, Fla., mansion. "They are bad people. they are sick, sick people," he ranted on about the FBI. "They came in with their guns into Mar-a-Lago. Fortunately, I wasn't there but they are evil people."

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Melania Trump Shared a Rare Glimpse Into Mar-a-Lago in Her 2026 Documentary

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump's main home is Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The Department of Justice ordered the raid on home after obtaining a search warrant. They stormed the house in order to recover classified government documents and national security records Donald allegedly removed from the White House after he first left office in 2020. In the Slovenian model's eponymous 2026 documentary, Melania, she shared a rare look at the ritzy home.

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Source: MEGA Melania and Donald Trump married in 2005.

The first lady called the sunny estate her "refuge from the outside world" and described it as "more than a home." She also recounted raising Barron, 20, at the mansion, where he played golf, tennis and went swimming as a kid.

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The First Lady Spends Most of Her Time at the Palm Beach Abode

Source: MEGA Melania Trump called Mar-a-Lago her 'refuge from the outside world.'