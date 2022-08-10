'Furious Yet Scared': Donald Trump Feels 'Victimized' By FBI Search Of Mar-A-Lago Estate, Source

The FBI investigation into Donald Trump's handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, has left the former President of the United States of America on edge.

"Donald is furious yet scared," said a source of the reality star-turned-politician after the FBI conducted a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. "He feels victimized and is calling everyone he trusts to give him advice and reassure him that this is a witch hunt."