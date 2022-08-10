'Furious Yet Scared': Donald Trump Feels 'Victimized' By FBI Search Of Mar-A-Lago Estate, Source
The FBI investigation into Donald Trump's handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, has left the former President of the United States of America on edge.
"Donald is furious yet scared," said a source of the reality star-turned-politician after the FBI conducted a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. "He feels victimized and is calling everyone he trusts to give him advice and reassure him that this is a witch hunt."
Added the insider: "He is buoyed by the Republican support [after the] invasion of privacy."
DONALD TRUMP'S FORMER PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM CLAIMS SHE WATCHED HIM 'RIP UP' & 'THROW OUT' DOCUMENTS
The FBI raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in the early hours of Monday, August 9, spending hours scouring Melania Trump's wardrobe and combing through the 76-year-old's private office. The search warrant used by the FBI was for the sole purpose of uncovering presidential records and evidence of classified information that were being stored at the Palm Beach property, per New York Post.
A source close to Trump expressed concern to NYP that the FBI could have "planted stuff" because authorities would not let his attorneys inside the estate during the search.
Meanwhile, Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Girsham has already thrown him under the bus, claiming her previous boss "did not handle classified documents properly" throughout his time as the POTUS. (Trump and Girsham worked together from July 2019 to April 2021.)
"I sat in an airplane with him, watched him go through documents, throw some away, rip some up and put some in his pocket," she recalled in a recent interview. "Because I remember specifically thinking: 'Why do those go in his pocket?'"
White House correspondent Maggie Haberman doubled down on the former press secretary's claims, adding that Trump used to flush documents down the toilet.
The two FBI investigations connected to Trump could affect his race to return to the White House, as he reportedly weighs a third run for the presidency in 2024.
DONALD TRUMP PREPARING TO GO TO COURT, WANTS TO BLOCK GOVERNMENT FROM CONDUCTING REVIEW OF MATERIAL TAKEN BY FEDS
And while Trump seems to be hinting at running for presidency once more, with a source noting he will act like he's running, talk like he's running and raise money like he's running, at the end of the day, there is a good chance the former president is all bark and no bite.
"He has a good life now and is enjoying it," the source explained. "He is definitely making the moves to run but, in the end, I don't think he will unless he is convinced criminal charges are coming."