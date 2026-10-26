'Absolute Imbecile': Donald Trump Mercilessly Mocked by Critics Over Bizarre Vocabulary Lesson
Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump faced mass mockery and was blasted by social media critics as an “absolute imbecile” after stating that "a lot of people" do not know the meaning of the word "incumbent.”
Reports emerged detailing an exchange between Trump and reporters in Maryland regarding his efforts to challenge the Alaska Senate election.
The Trump administration recently petitioned a federal judge on October 23rd to halt the race's certification if the Republican incumbent, Sen. Daniel S. Sullivan, lost by a narrow margin.
The legal and political intervention stemmed from a dispute over how the ballot was set up. Another candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan, also appeared on the ballot, prompting administration complaints that votes intended for the sitting senator could be misallocated.
When questioned by reporters about his attempts to discredit the election, Trump defended his stance by baselessly claiming the ballot terminology confused voters.
"People are totally confused. They shouldn't be confused when voting. At least let him use the name Senator Dan Sullivan instead of incumbent. 'Cause a lot of people don't know what incumbent means,” the 80-year-old POTUS prattled.
Critics React to Donald Trump's English Lesson
Critics and commentators online quickly reacted to the vocabulary lesson, with some calling the justification for intervening in the election bizarre and questioning Trump's characterization of the electorate's political vocabulary.
“You’d have to be dumb with a b to not know what incumbent means,” one person quipped, referring to the POTUS’ previous rants about the spelling of the word "dumb."
“Is anyone surprised that the guy who didn’t know that dumb has a b in it, that electric boats float, that magnets don’t stop working when they get wet, and that we didn’t have airports during the Revolutionary War doesn’t know the word ‘incumbent’?” mocked another.
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'He Really Thinks His Base Are Morons'
Another critic wrote: “He really thinks his base are morons. But Alaska’s Supreme Court seems to have more confidence in Alaskans to know what ‘incumbent’ means.”
An additional commenter mused, “We have an absolute imbecile as POTUS, don’t we?”
Media outlets and state election officials have since sharply scrutinized the Department of Justice's legal efforts to block election certification.
Mary Peltola Accuses Donald Trump of 'Corruption'
Mary Peltola, Democratic nominee for the Senate seat, blasted the move in a post on X, calling it a reflection of the "corruption AK is fed up with.”
Peltola accused incumbent Republican Sen. Sullivan, of "using his D.C. allies to try to keep himself in power and put his own interests ahead of Alaskans."
Her campaign further characterized the lawsuit as a "despicable political threat to overturn an election.”