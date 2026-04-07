Politics 'He Thought He Lost': Donald Trump Doesn't 'Even Believe' His Own Election Lies, Chris Christie Claims Source: MEGA Former Donald Trump ally Chris Christie said the president doesn't believe his own lies about 'make-believe' election fraud. Lesley Abravanel April 7 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that President Donald Trump’s incessant spin that he won the 2020 election against President Joe Biden was “make-believe” and that he knew he lost. Speaking at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Monday, April 6, the former Trump ally was asked whether he believed America would have free and fair midterm elections in November, following Trump’s freshly signed executive order attempting to restrict mail-in voting despite lacking the authority to do so, and despite just doing so himself in a local Palm Beach, Fla., election. The 79-year-old POTUS has alleged baseless, widespread voter fraud leading up to and following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which was widely debunked.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump continues to claim he lost the 2020 election.

Trump, the first president to never concede to his opponent, used this allegation of fraud as justification to try multiple times to subvert the election results and remain in office. Christie, however, didn’t buy what Trump was spewing and said that the country will continue to experience free and fair elections because allegations of voter fraud were, as the POTUS loves to call things, fake news. “We’ve never not had them, so we will have them again,” Christie said. “The c--- that Donald Trump put out there about the 2020 election is fiction. It’s make-believe. And by the way, I was there in 2020. He doesn’t even believe it. He didn’t believe it. He thought he lost. And he was afraid he was gonna lose all during that fall. So, it’s all a bunch of make-believe stuff.”

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Source: MEGA The pair used to be friends.

A federal grand jury indicted Trump on four counts related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in 2023— conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. The indictment laid out the case against Trump and allies who aided him in his unsuccessful effort to hold on to power even after losing the 2020 presidential election by 74 votes in the Electoral College and by more than 7 million in the popular vote to Biden.

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Source: MEGA Chris Christie said he 'left' Donald Trump.

These federal charges were dismissed in January 2025 following Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president. Christie, a former ally who helped Trump prepare for the 2020 debates, broke from him on election night after Trump claimed the election was stolen. The former New Jersey governor described this as a "disqualifying moment" and stated that "Trump left me, I didn’t leave him.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently calls his ex-pal a 'slob.'