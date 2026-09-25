'They Need to Get Some': Megyn Kelly Shares Her Theory on Why Female Democratic Politicians Have 'Anger' Issues
Sept. 25 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET
Podcaster Megyn Kelly targeted “angry” Democratic women on her latest podcast.
Kelly and guest journalist Glenn Greenwald analyzed a New York Times report regarding Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola, whose private messages allegedly featured offensive language and criticism of Planned Parenthood.
According to the Times report, former aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed Peltola had a history of sudden, angry outbursts.
What Did Mary Peltola Do?
Aides stated that Peltola used cursing and inappropriate slurs to describe gay people or individuals with intellectual disabilities.
A former aide also accused Peltola of shoving a male employee in the chest after she could not find a meeting memo.
The report noted that Peltola required staff to feed live crickets to her family's pet chameleon, named Meatball.
Mary Peltola Addresses the Allegations
A campaign spokesperson pushed back against the allegations. The campaign stated that the accounts exaggerated incidents from a stressful period three years ago when Peltola was coping with major family deaths.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defended Peltola after the article was published.
The report comes as Peltola maintains a slight lead or edge in her race against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, though the race remains highly competitive.
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Kelly seized on the report, saying Peltola “has an anger management problem... Why is this such a trend with these liberal democratic women? Like, what are they so angry about? Calm down. I got my theory. I really think they they need to get some, and then they'd be happier. That's that's my back of the envelope take on it, especially Katie Porter. I need to know Mary Peltola better…”
Former California Rep. Katie Porter faced intense scrutiny over her treatment of staff and her temperament following two viral videos that leaked during her 2026 gubernatorial campaign.
'This is Where She and I Are Aligned'
Kelly continued on her Peltola rant, saying, “She disparaged Planned Parenthood. This is where she and I are aligned. She was frustrated about the organization's scrutiny of her deliberations on how to vote on a defense bill that included anti-abortion policies... She's got an anger problem, this lady, Planned Parenthood, whose political arm had endorsed Miss Peltola's previous campaigns, did not endorse her this year. So, what a shock.”
Kelly’s pivot from moderate mainstream neutrality to fiery far-right commentator has been drastic.
Journalist Kara Swisher blasted "The Megyn Kelly Show," characterizing the content as "terrible and angry, really angry, at especially women," while “non-practicing Republican” and MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace described Kelly's media pivot into highly partisan commentary as a "confounding choice" compared to her earlier career as a network news journalist.