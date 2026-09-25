Politics 'They Need to Get Some': Megyn Kelly Shares Her Theory on Why Female Democratic Politicians Have 'Anger' Issues Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly targeted 'angry' Democratic women in response to an expose on Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 25 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly targeted “angry” Democratic women on her latest podcast. Kelly and guest journalist Glenn Greenwald analyzed a New York Times report regarding Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola, whose private messages allegedly featured offensive language and criticism of Planned Parenthood. According to the Times report, former aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed Peltola had a history of sudden, angry outbursts.

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What Did Mary Peltola Do?

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly thinks Mary Peltola has 'an anger management problem.'

Aides stated that Peltola used cursing and inappropriate slurs to describe gay people or individuals with intellectual disabilities. A former aide also accused Peltola of shoving a male employee in the chest after she could not find a meeting memo. The report noted that Peltola required staff to feed live crickets to her family's pet chameleon, named Meatball.

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Mary Peltola Addresses the Allegations

Source: MEGA Mary Peltola was accused of insulting the gay community and individuals with intellectual disabilities.

A campaign spokesperson pushed back against the allegations. The campaign stated that the accounts exaggerated incidents from a stressful period three years ago when Peltola was coping with major family deaths. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defended Peltola after the article was published. The report comes as Peltola maintains a slight lead or edge in her race against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, though the race remains highly competitive.

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Source: MEGA The podcaster thinks Mary Peltola 'needs to get some.'

Kelly seized on the report, saying Peltola “has an anger management problem... Why is this such a trend with these liberal democratic women? Like, what are they so angry about? Calm down. I got my theory. I really think they they need to get some, and then they'd be happier. That's that's my back of the envelope take on it, especially Katie Porter. I need to know Mary Peltola better…” Former California Rep. Katie Porter faced intense scrutiny over her treatment of staff and her temperament following two viral videos that leaked during her 2026 gubernatorial campaign.

'This is Where She and I Are Aligned'

Source: MEGA Despite her critique, Megyn Kelly agreed with the politician's stance on Planned Parenthood.