'Biggest National Embarrassment': Donald Trump Ridiculed After Boasting About Being 'Highly Educated' and Using 'Sophisticated' Words
Donald Trump was mocked online after bragging about his "sophisticated" vocabulary during a campaign stop in Detroit, Mich.
"These people are just so destructive, so— I always look for good words, highly sophisticated, and I'm highly educated. I like sophisticated words," he told the crowd on Monday, August 26. "There's only one word I get — that's stupid. Stupid people."
The account Republicans Against Trump shared the video clip to X, which they captioned, "The man who doesn't know the difference between 'poll' and 'pole' says what?"
MAGA critics in the comments section immediately poked fun at Trump's statement, pointing to the frequent word flubs that he's made throughout his 2024 election campaign.
One person joked, "He is still looking for sophisticated words. He hasn’t seemed to find any yet," and a second quipped, "He was the best speller ever-greatest speller in his class. I mean all his teachers know this."
A third person wrote, "Did you see his rant last night on Truth Social about ABC and the debate? He couldn’t even figure out when to use a question mark and a period in a sentence. Yet he thinks he’s a smart guy."
Another user branded Trump the United States' "biggest national embarrassment since Watergate."
In his own post, political pundit Ron Filipkowski claimed, "Trump’s total vocabulary is about 750 words. If that. On the extremely rare occasions where they include a 4-syllable word in a rally speech (the writers know their audience well) he struggles to read it or pronounce it correctly."
As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old's cognitive health was called into question after struggling to pronounce the word "regulatory" at an August campaign event.
Trump is also known to go on typo-ridden tirades on Truth Social, in which he frequently insults his political rivals.
In one such post shared on Sunday, August 25, Trump even hinted he may not attend the upcoming September 10 presidential debate hosted by ABC News.
"Why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" he wrote. "Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!"