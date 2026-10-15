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Donald Trump's Private Marine One Flight With Natalie Harp and Katie Zacharia Mocked by Critics After 'Intimate' Photo Emerges From Trip to Alaska

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Source: MEGA

A viral photo of Donald Trump and his two blonde aides has raised eyebrows.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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A viral photo of President Donald Trump aboard a cramped Marine One helicopter with two young and dutiful blonde staffers has sparked widespread online discussion, speculation, and criticism.

The photo features Trump alongside two prominent female aides, new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and executive assistant Natalie Harp, during a trip to Alaska.

Getty Images photographers captured the image as the trio prepared to fly from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to Wasilla, Alaska.

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Photo of Donald Trump With Young Blonde Aides Sparks Scrutiny

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Image of A photo of Donald Trump being ogled by his two blonde aides has sparked mass commentary and speculation.
Source: MEGA

A photo of Donald Trump being ogled by his two blonde aides has sparked mass commentary and speculation.

In the photo, Zacharia, 41, and Harp, 35, beam at a stalwart Trump.

The snapshot quickly drew intense scrutiny on social media and across international media platforms for the "intimate" and "fawning" nature of the interaction, with some social media observers noting the apparent similarity between Zacharia and Harp and the fawning cult members of Charles Manson’s so-called “family.”

Commentators and social media users noted that both aides appeared to fix their eyes exclusively on the president, with wide, rapt expressions.

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Image of Trump's ubiquitous aide Natalie Harp was joined on Marine One by new Press Sec. Katie Zacharia.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp was joined on Marine One by new press secretary Katie Zacharia.

Online critics mocked the behavior as excessive flattery and forced admiration.

Many online observers compared the vacant, highly uniform smiles of both women to classic dystopian or psychological media, calling them “Stepford Wives” and “the weirdest phenomenon I’ve ever seen.”

Another quipped, “Geezus, they are the twins from The Shining.”

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'It's a Sick Old Man and His 2 Nurses'

Image of Donald Trump was blasted as 'a sick old man' in a photo with his 'two nurses.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was blasted as 'a sick old man' in a photo with his 'two nurses.'

"They're multiplying... both women gaze at Trump, and only Trump... both wear wide, vacant smiles as they stare at the president,” said another.

"Basically, it's a sick old man and his two nurses,” mused another commenter of the 80-year-old president.

Others noted a distinct similarity between the two women and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

"I wonder how many times he called one or both of them 'Ivanka?'" wondered one, while another suggested, "They take turns pretending they're Ivanka.”

Image of While Harp has faced intense scrutiny over her hyper-devotion to the POTUS, Zacharia is a newbie.
Source: MEGA

While Natalie Harp has faced intense scrutiny over her hyper-devotion to the POTUS, Katie Zacharia is a newbie.

The viral moment renewed public scrutiny of the administration's staffing priorities, with critics suggesting Trump's inner circle heavily favors personal loyalty and telegenic appearances.

Harp has faced persistent questions about her high level of access and influence after a series of unusual events, including a secretive plane switch in Turkey earlier this summer.

Zacharia, who made her press podium debut in what critics lambasted as a “train wreck,” also accidentally referred to her husband as “my president.”

Observers wonder how long the two women will get along.

"Trump's new aide Katie Zacharia caught 'trying to outdo' Natalie Harp in cozy Marine One snap,” snarked one.

“I guess you can buy love after all,” exclaimed another.

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