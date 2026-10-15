Politics Donald Trump's Private Marine One Flight With Natalie Harp and Katie Zacharia Mocked by Critics After 'Intimate' Photo Emerges From Trip to Alaska Source: MEGA A viral photo of Donald Trump and his two blonde aides has raised eyebrows. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A viral photo of President Donald Trump aboard a cramped Marine One helicopter with two young and dutiful blonde staffers has sparked widespread online discussion, speculation, and criticism. The photo features Trump alongside two prominent female aides, new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and executive assistant Natalie Harp, during a trip to Alaska. Getty Images photographers captured the image as the trio prepared to fly from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to Wasilla, Alaska.

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Photo of Donald Trump With Young Blonde Aides Sparks Scrutiny

Source: MEGA A photo of Donald Trump being ogled by his two blonde aides has sparked mass commentary and speculation.

In the photo, Zacharia, 41, and Harp, 35, beam at a stalwart Trump. The snapshot quickly drew intense scrutiny on social media and across international media platforms for the "intimate" and "fawning" nature of the interaction, with some social media observers noting the apparent similarity between Zacharia and Harp and the fawning cult members of Charles Manson’s so-called “family.” Commentators and social media users noted that both aides appeared to fix their eyes exclusively on the president, with wide, rapt expressions.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp was joined on Marine One by new press secretary Katie Zacharia.

Online critics mocked the behavior as excessive flattery and forced admiration. Many online observers compared the vacant, highly uniform smiles of both women to classic dystopian or psychological media, calling them “Stepford Wives” and “the weirdest phenomenon I’ve ever seen.” Another quipped, “Geezus, they are the twins from The Shining.”

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'It's a Sick Old Man and His 2 Nurses'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was blasted as 'a sick old man' in a photo with his 'two nurses.'

"They're multiplying... both women gaze at Trump, and only Trump... both wear wide, vacant smiles as they stare at the president,” said another. "Basically, it's a sick old man and his two nurses,” mused another commenter of the 80-year-old president. Others noted a distinct similarity between the two women and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. "I wonder how many times he called one or both of them 'Ivanka?'" wondered one, while another suggested, "They take turns pretending they're Ivanka.”

Source: MEGA While Natalie Harp has faced intense scrutiny over her hyper-devotion to the POTUS, Katie Zacharia is a newbie.