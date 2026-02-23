or
Donald Trump Calls Michelle Obama 'Racist' in New Post 2 Weeks After Sharing Video of First Lady as an Ape

image split of Donald Trump and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a new post on his Truth Social account that called Michelle Obama a 'racist.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump shared a new post on his Truth Social account, calling Michelle Obama a “racist."

The president's note came just two weeks after his social media displayed an offensive video showing the first lady, 62, and her husband, Barack Obama, 64, as apes.

Donald Trump Reshared Laura Loomer's Post

image of Laura loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer first posted a racist tweet about Michelle Obama.

Trump, 79, reposted a message from conservative activist Laura Loomer on February 21, which described Michelle as an “anti-White racist.”

He then added his own commentary to the tweet, blasting Barack's former national security adviser Susan Rice.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences," the politician fumed. The diplomat currently sits on the streamer's executive board.

Laura Loomer Wants Donald Trump to Stop the Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blasted Susan Rice and the Obamas in a new post.

In Loomer's original post, she wrote: “Making this more horrifying is the fact that if the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger is approved, positive messaging of the Democrats' upcoming witch hunts against Trump from Barack Hussein Obama…and his anti-White racist wife Michelle… would likely be blasted across all streaming services as the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions continues to grow within Netflix."

The far-right conspiracy theorist, 32, demanded that Trump block the forthcoming Netflix and Warner Bros. consolidation as she fervently believes that the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, would influence both mega media companies.

Donald Trump

image of Susan rice
Source: MEGA

Susan Rice sits on the board of directors for Netflix.

Both Loomer and Trump's statements came just days after Rice spoke on former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara's podcast about corporations bending a knee to the Celebrity Apprentice star's administration.

“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming,” she explained.

Donald Trump Isn't Sorry About the Ape Video

image of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a video of the Obamas as apes earlier this month.

Rice continued: “You know, companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents. They better be ready for subpoenas. If they’ve done something wrong, they’ll be held accountable, and if they haven’t broken the law, good for them."

As for the jaw-dropping video Trump had on his Truth Social account depicting the Obamas as monkeys, he noted earlier this month that he feels no remorse about it.

When asked by reporters on Air Force One on February 6 if he wanted to apologize for the clip, Trump simply said: "No, I didn't make a mistake."

