Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell Hand Bruises Renew Health Questions After Public Appearances

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Two of Washington’s most prominent octogenarians returned to public view this week with conspicuous bruising on their hands, renewing scrutiny of what has and has not been disclosed about their health. President Donald Trump, 80, displayed mottled purple and blue marks on his left hand while descending Air Force One in North Carolina.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill with visible bruising on both hands.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, 84, was photographed with dark bruises across both hands after returning to Capitol Hill in a wheelchair. The photographs cannot establish what caused the discoloration. Trump and the White House have previously offered explanations for his recurring bruises, while McConnell’s team has not publicly addressed his latest marks.

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Trump’s Bruising Appears on the Other Hand

Source: MEGA The White House previously attributed Donald Trump’s bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Trump’s left hand became visible September 16 as he gripped the stair rail after arriving at Charlotte International Airport for a campaign appearance in Gastonia. Previous photographs have more frequently shown a broad area of discoloration on the back of his right hand. The latest marks appeared in smaller patches across his left, while makeup was again visible on his right hand as he spoke with reporters near the plane. The White House has attributed Trump’s hand bruising to frequent handshaking. The president has also said his use of “big aspirin” contributes to the marks.

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McConnell Returns After Three Months Away

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell returned after a lengthy recovery following a fall and loss of consciousness.

McConnell’s bruises attracted attention when he returned to the Capitol following a 92-day absence. The Kentucky Republican had been away after losing consciousness and falling at his Washington home in June. The senator arrived in a wheelchair with large, dark areas visible on the backs of both hands. Similar bruising prompted questions in 2020, when his team said there were “no concerns.” His office has not offered a new public explanation for this week’s discoloration. McConnell’s extended absence and limited public visibility had already intensified interest in his condition before the latest photographs appeared.

A Difficult Recovery

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell credited his lengthy recovery to the lasting effects of childhood polio.