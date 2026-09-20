or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell Hand Bruises Renew Health Questions After Public Appearances

Photo of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump displayed discoloration on his left hand during a public appearance.

Profile Image

Sept. 20 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Two of Washington’s most prominent octogenarians returned to public view this week with conspicuous bruising on their hands, renewing scrutiny of what has and has not been disclosed about their health.

President Donald Trump, 80, displayed mottled purple and blue marks on his left hand while descending Air Force One in North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill with visible bruising on both hands.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill with visible bruising on both hands.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, 84, was photographed with dark bruises across both hands after returning to Capitol Hill in a wheelchair.

The photographs cannot establish what caused the discoloration. Trump and the White House have previously offered explanations for his recurring bruises, while McConnell’s team has not publicly addressed his latest marks.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s Bruising Appears on the Other Hand

Image of The White House previously attributed Donald Trump’s bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.
Source: MEGA

The White House previously attributed Donald Trump’s bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Trump’s left hand became visible September 16 as he gripped the stair rail after arriving at Charlotte International Airport for a campaign appearance in Gastonia.

Previous photographs have more frequently shown a broad area of discoloration on the back of his right hand. The latest marks appeared in smaller patches across his left, while makeup was again visible on his right hand as he spoke with reporters near the plane.

The White House has attributed Trump’s hand bruising to frequent handshaking. The president has also said his use of “big aspirin” contributes to the marks.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell Returns After Three Months Away

Image of Mitch McConnell returned after a lengthy recovery following a fall and loss of consciousness.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell returned after a lengthy recovery following a fall and loss of consciousness.

McConnell’s bruises attracted attention when he returned to the Capitol following a 92-day absence. The Kentucky Republican had been away after losing consciousness and falling at his Washington home in June.

The senator arrived in a wheelchair with large, dark areas visible on the backs of both hands. Similar bruising prompted questions in 2020, when his team said there were “no concerns.” His office has not offered a new public explanation for this week’s discoloration.

McConnell’s extended absence and limited public visibility had already intensified interest in his condition before the latest photographs appeared.

A Difficult Recovery

Image of Mitch McConnell credited his lengthy recovery to the lasting effects of childhood polio.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell credited his lengthy recovery to the lasting effects of childhood polio.

McConnell has attributed the length and difficulty of his recuperation to the fall and the lasting effects of childhood polio.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues,” McConnell said in a statement upon returning. “My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.