HEALTH Mitch McConnell Appears Confused and Unsure How to Vote as He Returns to Senate in Wheelchair After Hospitalization Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to need help when he returned to the Senate. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared visibly confused and required explicit prompting from fellow Republicans and staff members to cast his vote during a high-stakes committee meeting on Wednesday, September 16. The 84-year-old lawmaker, who was wheeled into the Senate Agriculture Committee meeting after a three-month health absence, initially voted "no.” After Sen. John Hoeven and several aides leaned over to whisper guidance, McConnell changed his vote to "aye," allowing the Republican-led Farm Bill to advance in a narrow 12-11 party-line vote.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell's Behavior Sparked Concern

Source: MEGA Laura Loomer believes people are trying to cover up Mitch McConnell's health woes.

The incident has reignited heavy scrutiny regarding the former majority leader's physical and cognitive well-being. MAGA influencer Laura Loomer alleged a major cover-up regarding his health and previously characterized him as a "vegetable.” Right-wing influencer Nick Sortor shared the voting footage on X, labeling him a "PUPPET SENATOR" who had to be "TOLD how to vote.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Mitch McConnell will be wheeled in and out of the votes needed to stop the Trump agenda,' Matt Gaetz said.

Disgraced former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz remarked that "Mitch McConnell will be wheeled in and out of the votes needed to stop the Trump agenda.” New York Democratic congressional candidate Melanie D’Arrigo compared the scenes of aides assisting him to "elder abuse" and the film Weekend at Bernie's. Social media shared viral memes of McConnell that joked, "At this point, Mitch McConnell is the only vegetable that hasn't been recalled," alongside puns like, "I can't believe he gets to romaine in Congress.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Mitch McConnell's Health Woes

Source: MEGA The politician was hospitalized for weeks after suffering a fall in June.

Other commentators described him as appearing "incapacitated" and "brain dead," with others remarking he "did not seem to know what planet he was on.” The voting mix-up marks McConnell's second notable struggle on the Senate floor in recent months, following a lengthy period away from Capitol Hill. During an intense 18-hour "vote-a-rama” on June 4, video footage captured McConnell repeatedly miscasting votes. The Senate Clerk and freshman Sen. Bernie Moreno had to use hand signals under the table to correct him. Following that incident, McConnell was hospitalized after a severe fall at his home in Washington, D.C., on June 14. After a lengthy absence from the public, the ailing Kentucky senator was discharged from an inpatient rehabilitation center to continue an intensive physical therapy regimen from home on August 6. After calls for proof of life were ignored and rumors swirled about the senator's actual condition, a frail McConnell emerged on Monday, September 14, making his first public appearance in 92 days, arriving on the Senate floor in a wheelchair and speaking slowly to reporters about his lengthy recovery.

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was in a wheelchair when he returned to the Senta on September 14.