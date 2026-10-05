Politics Donald Trump's Social Media Blunder: President Mixes Up India and Brazil, Then Declares 'Voting in America Is CORRUPT’ Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH Donald Trump appeared to mistake Brazil for India in a Truth Social post referencing Brazil’s presidential election. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump caused widespread social media attention after an overnight Truth Social post mistakenly mixed up India and Brazil. The 80-year-old president cited voter data from Brazil's freshly concluded first-round presidential election but explicitly labeled it as "India's Presidential Election.” The gaffe came as Brazil prepares for a high-risk, polarized presidential runoff scheduled for October 25 between current left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Trump's close right-wing ally, Flávio Bolsonaro. In a post shared at 11:32 p.m. ET, Trump praised the efficiency of the voting process, writing: “125 Million People voted today in the first round of India's Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY!”

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'Voting in America Is CORRUPT!!!'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized the U.S. voting system after mistakenly referring to Brazil's election as India's presidential election.

He immediately pivoted from the election and launched a sharp, familiar attack on his perceived political enemies. He pointed to mainly Democratic-controlled areas when discussing the American electoral system, asserting that U.S. states and cities — specifically Detroit, Philadelphia, and California — take weeks "to Rig, I mean, calculate" results. He concluded by flatly stating, “Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!” Beyond getting the geographical location entirely wrong, the nighttime post contained multiple layers of factual inaccuracies about both countries. The figure of roughly 125 million voters matches the turnout for Brazil's election held on October 4. India's recent national election had a massive electorate exceeding 646 million active voters.

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Donald Trump Deletes Election Post

Source: MEGA Donald Trump deleted the post after mistakenly identifying Brazil's election as India's.

India does not conduct a direct popular vote across the entire country to elect its president. Instead, the president is chosen through an electoral college of elected parliamentary and state representatives chooses the President of India indirectly. While Trump pointed to the speedy election results to claim American corruption, election experts note that Brazil relies heavily on a nationwide electronic voting machine platform specifically engineered to transmit and tabulate millions of ballots almost instantly. The first post was deleted shortly after publication and replaced with corrected text that named Brazil instead of India. However, critics, internet users, and the official White House Rapid Response account on X caught and amplified the initial mistake, which circulated screenshots of the blunder.

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Donald Trump's Post Sparks Backlash

Source: MEGA Critics seized on Donald Trump's 'rig, I mean, calculate' remark and mocked the deleted post after his Brazil-India mix-up.

Commentators seized on his specific phrasing —"take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate." Critics noted that he accidentally said out loud what they view as his underlying intent to undermine faith in the upcoming American voting process. Many users joked about his ubiquitous 35-year-old social media aide, Natalie Harp, rushing to delete the post, with comments like, "Someone is getting fired tonight," or "The panicked scramble to hit delete must have been legendary." Opponents pointed to the slip as a sign of cognitive decline, often citing his age with comments like, "He doesn't even know what continent he's looking at anymore."

India And Brazil React

Source: MEGA Indian and Brazilian social media users reacted to Donald Trump's election post, with many highlighting the differences between their countries' voting systems.