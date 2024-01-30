Donald Trump Is 'Not Doing Well' as He Constantly Keeps Getting His Facts Wrong, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Donald Trump, believes the former president is only getting worse with time.
While speaking about Trump's recent slip-up in which he confused Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley, The View co-host is nervous for what's to come, especially if he ends up getting into the White House for the second time.
"I truly believe he's in a bit of decline," Griffin said on the Monday, January 29, episode of The View. "He's never been an eloquent or articulate person, but there is something very different, he's getting basic facts wrong, he's confusing Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi."
She added, "This is not a man who is doing well and I think we're going to see more of that."
This is hardly the first time Griffin has questioned Trump's mental capabilities.
In November 2023, she commented on how the politician is not all there.
"Listen, he has lost his speed on his fastball, or whatever botched baseball metaphor," she stated. "You can watch him, He is not as sharp as he was in 2016, and many of us would argue that he wasn't that sharp then."
"You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past," she continued before pointing out hypocrisy within Trump's army of fans. "Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don't think a thing about it. It doesn't really affect them. [They say] 'he's my tough guy, he's my fighter,' but they see any gaffe of [President] Joe Biden's, and Joe Biden is 'aging' and he's 'too old.' It's a Rorschach test of where the country is."
Griffin constantly talks about how Trump getting into office again would be bad for the country.
However, she thinks some of Trump's colleagues make sure he doesn't get out of control during his speeches and rallies.
"I don't want to overstate this notion he has a sophisticated team around him," the 34-year-old stated. "Beyond the two individuals, it's probably a mishmash of folks that have been clinging to him since 2016 or those that kinda stayed after January 6th."
"Those two individuals know that keeping Trump out of the public eye, more or less, is actually the best thing they can do. Donald Trump is not out giving huge rallies in the way that he was at this time in 2020. We're going to see that tick up. He's not on Twitter. He's not giving big sit down interviews, he's not on mainstream media in a regular pace," she continued, adding that the advisors Suzie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, "know when to reel him in."