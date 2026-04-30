Politics Donald Trump Confuses Iran and Ukraine in Latest Blunder as Health Rumors Swirl: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump confused Iran with Ukraine as he rambled about a conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lesley Abravanel April 30 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a press event in the Oval Office on Wednesday, April 29, President Donald Trump appeared to confuse Ukraine and Iran when discussing which conflict would end first. When asked by reporters to compare the two wars, Trump stated, "I think Ukraine, militarily, they're defeated," before providing details that analysts noted actually applied to the ongoing U.S.-led military action against Iran. While officially responding to a question about Ukraine, Trump described naval and air losses that did not align with the situation in Eastern Europe but matched his previous rhetoric regarding Iran. He falsely claimed the country had "159 ships" and that "every ship is right now underwater.” He also falsely stated that every one of their planes had been "shot down or decimated" and that roughly 82 percent of their missiles and most of their drones were gone. He baselessly mentioned the country's currency was "valueless" and that it was experiencing unprecedented inflation, descriptors he has frequently used to describe Iran's economy under U.S. blockades.

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President Trump appears to mix up countries here



“I think Ukraine—militarily, they’re defeated. They had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater. Every one of their planes has been shot down.” pic.twitter.com/qtJFX5q534 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X

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Source: MEGA The gaffe occurred during a meeting with the Artemis II mission crew.

The gaffe occurred during a meeting with the Artemis II mission crew following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During that call, Trump reportedly suggested a "little bit of a ceasefire" in Ukraine to coincide with Victory Day celebrations. “I talked about Ukraine, and I talked a little bit about Iran. I talked about a few different subjects, mostly about Ukraine. And we had a very good conversation,” he said. “I think we’re going to come up with a solution relatively quickly, I hope.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump seemed to make a big blunder while talking to the press.

The president continued to detail his call with the Russian president, saying, “Well, we talked more about the war in Ukraine, but he would like to be of help. I said before you help me, I want to end your war. So we had a good talk. I’ve known him a long time. I think he was ready to make a deal a while ago. I think some people made it difficult for him to make a deal. But we talked more about Ukraine.” When confronted by CNN reporter and frequent target Kaitlan Collins, who asked which war would end first, Trump replied, “Which war would end first? I don’t know, maybe they’re on a similar timetable,” and began to ramble about the war in Iran, seemingly confusing it with the Eastern European nation. "I think Ukraine militarily, they’re defeated, okay. You wouldn’t know that by reading the fake news, but militarily, look, they’re navy – so they had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater right now. Typically, that’s pretty good. What do you think, Jared [Isaacman]? I mean, it’s going to be hard for them to make a naval comeback."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump also bashed CNN during the event.

“Okay. Now they have an air force. Every one of their planes has been shot down or has been decimated. They have missiles. About 82 percent are gone, and they have drones — but most of them are gone. Most of the factories are mostly gone. And we have tremendous anti-drone equipment, now, between lasers and that new, very special machine gun that knocks them out of the air like flies, and we use bullets instead of million-dollar missiles to knock out a $30,000 drone,” he rambled. He continued his word salad on the war in Iran before bashing the media. “If you read The New York Times, you’d say they’re doing wonderfully because it’s fake news. Or if you watch CNN, I mean, you cover it all the time. You think they’re doing well. Do you think they’re doing well [when] they have no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft apparatus other than what they may have put there. They may have brought in some light stuff during the ceasefire. And we know exactly where it is. So it will be knocked out within the first 15 minutes," he stated.

Source: MEGA Recent observations and expert commentary have increasingly focused on the cognitive health of the 79-year-old POTUS.