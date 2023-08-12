Donald Trump Gives Vague Answer to Question About Overturning the 2020 Election Following Restrictions on His Free Speech From Indictment Judge
Donald Trump left supporters wondering after he responded to a reporter's question.
On Saturday, August 12, the 2024 presidential hopeful campaigned at the Iowa State Fair, where he enjoyed his day amongst the festivities.
The campaign stop came shortly after the former President was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith on August 1 for his alleged involvement in the January 6th insurrection on the Capital and his attempt at overturning the 2020 election.
While at the fair, one reporter asked the father-of-five, "President Trump, did you intend to overturn the 2020 election?"
"You know the answer to that," he pointedly replied.
While it is unclear what Trump meant by his response, as OK! previously reported, on Friday, August 11, Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan made herself clear that the ex reality TV star was not to speak on his case.
When addressing the court, the judge reminded Trump his right to free speech is "not absolute."
"In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant's free speech is subject to the rules," she noted, while also making it evident that "means he can't say exactly what he wants to say in a political speech." These restriction were put upon Trump so his statements will not intimidate witnesses or taint the jury pool.
While the 77-year-old seemingly followed the rules when answering the reporter on Saturday, CNN's Maggie Haberman does not believe the Republican politician can keep his mouth shut.
"I don't think we have ever seen any evidence that Trump is eager to contain himself. There are morning moments, Wolf, when his back has been against the wall, when he has been better than others, but he likes testing the bounds and seeing what he can get away with. It would not surprise me," she said to anchor Wolf Blitzer, during Friday's episode of CNN's The Situation Room.
"And so I think that you can see a scenario where he will continue to say provocative things online to see if the judge will turn away from it. There are other defendants, who, if they were in similar cases, obviously, there is no parallel to this with the former president, but other people who have been connected to January 6th related cases have not gotten as much leeway in certain aspects as Trump has," she continued. "And so I think it is very likely he will test the bounds and then we will see what the judge does."