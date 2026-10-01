Dr. Oz Helps Trump Sit Down During Public Event, Sparking Fresh Health Questions

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President Donald Trump sparked fresh health scrutiny after footage showed Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, assisting him into his seat during an event launching America.gov on Tuesday, September 29. Following remarks at the launch of the AI-powered federal service portal America.gov, 80-year-old Trump appeared to struggle and gripped a table before lowering himself into a chair. Dr. Oz rushed to his side to guide and steady him as he prepared to sign an executive order on stage.

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Critics Poked Fun at the Incident

Source: MEGA Dr. Mehmet Oz was seen helping Donald Trump into his seat.

A video clip of the moment circulated widely on social media, prompting online users and commentators to question the president's mobility, stability, and overall physical state. Some speculated about possible leg issues or braces, though these theories remain unverified. “Have you ever sat down in a diaper full of s---? No. Most of us haven't,” quipped one social media user in reference to the rumors about the POTUS’ alleged incontinence. Several other users made similar diaper-related quips as they took jabs at the president. Others called for his removal via the 25th Amendment.

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Source: MEGA Former Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci said, 'Donald Trump is not well.'

Political strategist Kelsie Taggart said, "Trump looks so uncomfy here, even after Dr. Oz helps him sit.” Commenting on Trump's visible physical changes, a widely shared analysis noted, "The physical decline of Trump is... not exclusively about age. It's about denial. And it's about an administration that is clearly running out of time.” In a viral post, former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci remarked, "Donald Trump is not well, and he's probably too old for the job... He is portrayed as fumbling, surrounded by a fearful group of people who are afraid of losing their jobs."

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Trump Needed Assistance on Another Recent Occasion

Source: MEGA Donald Trump used a pillow to assist him while sitting down with Emmanuel Macron.

In a video shared on X by French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Trump was using a pillow to hoist himself up as he sat next to the French president. "You can sit right there," Trump said to Macron, pointing to the couch as he grabbed a throw pillow and placed it under him. "So, how are you?" Macron asked. "I'm good," Trump replied as he “plopped down,” The Daily Beast noted, with “his knees elevated at a noticeably more optimal angle.”

Source: MEGA Dr. Mehmet Oz and others have insisted the POTUS is in good shape.