Dr. Oz Helps Trump Sit Down During Public Event, Sparking Fresh Health Questions
Oct. 1 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump sparked fresh health scrutiny after footage showed Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, assisting him into his seat during an event launching America.gov on Tuesday, September 29.
Following remarks at the launch of the AI-powered federal service portal America.gov, 80-year-old Trump appeared to struggle and gripped a table before lowering himself into a chair.
Dr. Oz rushed to his side to guide and steady him as he prepared to sign an executive order on stage.
Critics Poked Fun at the Incident
A video clip of the moment circulated widely on social media, prompting online users and commentators to question the president's mobility, stability, and overall physical state. Some speculated about possible leg issues or braces, though these theories remain unverified.
“Have you ever sat down in a diaper full of s---? No. Most of us haven't,” quipped one social media user in reference to the rumors about the POTUS’ alleged incontinence. Several other users made similar diaper-related quips as they took jabs at the president.
Others called for his removal via the 25th Amendment.
Political strategist Kelsie Taggart said, "Trump looks so uncomfy here, even after Dr. Oz helps him sit.”
Commenting on Trump's visible physical changes, a widely shared analysis noted, "The physical decline of Trump is... not exclusively about age. It's about denial. And it's about an administration that is clearly running out of time.”
In a viral post, former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci remarked, "Donald Trump is not well, and he's probably too old for the job... He is portrayed as fumbling, surrounded by a fearful group of people who are afraid of losing their jobs."
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Trump Needed Assistance on Another Recent Occasion
In a video shared on X by French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Trump was using a pillow to hoist himself up as he sat next to the French president.
"You can sit right there," Trump said to Macron, pointing to the couch as he grabbed a throw pillow and placed it under him.
"So, how are you?" Macron asked.
"I'm good," Trump replied as he “plopped down,” The Daily Beast noted, with “his knees elevated at a noticeably more optimal angle.”
Public concern has periodically flared over Trump's health during his second term, prompted by visible instances of hand bruising, swollen ankles, and moments of apparent drowsiness and public napping.
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed the social media speculation as online chatter. Administration officials and Dr. Oz have previously defended Trump's physical examinations — which have occurred more frequently than the traditional annual cadence — describing his health metrics as robust and routine.
Writing for The New York Times, columnist Robert Lipsyte critiqued public perception, stating: "Donald Trump is... in this same group [of advanced age], although much of America seems to be in selective denial about his diminishing capabilities... face it... he was simply too old to cut the mustard."