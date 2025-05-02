or
Donald Trump Brags About 'Internet People' 'Kissing His A--' Despite Them 'Hating' Him During His First Term

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bragged about Elon Musk supporting him.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Donald Trump bragged about how "internet people" — like Tesla billionaire Elon Musk — are cozying up to him despite most of them opposing him during his first term in the White House.

The president took to the podium at the University of Alabama’s recent commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 1, and delivered a speech filled with self-praise while also blasting the haters.

donald trump bragged internet people elon musk supporting him
Source: NBC

Donald Trump spoke at a college graduation.

"Progress never comes from those satisfied with the failures of a broken system. It comes from those who wanna fix the broken system, and you’ll make the bigger money, you’ll make more success by acting that way," Trump told graduates. "The other way may be more secure, but if you wanna go to the top, you’re just never gonna do it unless you break the system."

"You have to break the system a little bit and follow your own instincts, but if your vision is right, nothing will hold you down. Nothing. You have to have the right vision," he continued. "If you look at some of these internet people, I know so many of them, Elon is so terrific, but I know now all of them. You know, they all hated me in my first term, and now they’re kissing my a--."

The crowd of graduates began to clap as the commander-in-chief added, "It’s true. All of them. It’s true."

Source: @cturnbull1968/X
The GOP leader continued to gush about how he's broken the mold when it comes to who can or cannot become president over the last 10 years.

"It’s amazing. It’s nicer this way. Now in the first [term], you know, they didn’t know what happened because I won an election that, you know, there was never a businessman that won a presidential election," he pointed out. "Out of 100 percent, 8 percent were generals and 92 percent were politicians. Not even admirals. Just generals."

donald trump bragged internet people elon musk supporting him
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said 'internet people' flipped to support him.

During Trump's January 20 inauguration, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Musk attended the event and had a better view of the festivities over people who would go on to work for the president.

One person pointed out, "Big Tech billionaires have a front row seat at Trump's inauguration. They have even better seats than Trump's own cabinet picks. That says it all," while another called it, "The United States of Oligarchs."

donald trump bragged internet people elon musk supporting him
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had several tech billionaires at his inauguration.

As OK! previously reported, Trump has long said he believes the biggest mistake he made during his first term was hiring what he considered to be the wrong kinds of people. Now, aides are working aggressively to ensure the government is filled only with loyalists.

"We are interviewing every single one of these individuals. If you are working in the federal government in a political appointee position, that comes through the White House now," White House personnel director Sergio Gor said Thursday on Fox News.

Gor said, "Trump has been very clear of who he doesn’t want to include in this administration. And so those are clear guidelines that we adhere to. And we bring the best people possible into the White House and into every department across this land."

