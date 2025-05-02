Donald Trump Brags About 'Internet People' 'Kissing His A--' Despite Them 'Hating' Him During His First Term

"Progress never comes from those satisfied with the failures of a broken system. It comes from those who wanna fix the broken system, and you’ll make the bigger money, you’ll make more success by acting that way," Trump told graduates. "The other way may be more secure, but if you wanna go to the top, you’re just never gonna do it unless you break the system."

"You have to break the system a little bit and follow your own instincts, but if your vision is right, nothing will hold you down. Nothing. You have to have the right vision," he continued. "If you look at some of these internet people, I know so many of them, Elon is so terrific, but I know now all of them. You know, they all hated me in my first term, and now they’re kissing my a--."

The crowd of graduates began to clap as the commander-in-chief added, "It’s true. All of them. It’s true."