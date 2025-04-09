or
NEWS

Donald Trump Gets Mocked as He's Accused of 'Doubling Up on Toupees' at NRCC Dinner: See Photos of His Hairstyle

Photo of Donald Trump at the NRCC
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x

Social media users poked fun at Donald Trump's appearance.

April 9 2025, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Did Donald Trump change up his infamous comb over?

After giving a speech at the Tuesday, April 8, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, videos on social media went viral due to his different mane.

donald trump mocked accused doubling up toupees photos hairstyle
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x

Donald Trump was accused of using multiple toupees when he appeared at the NRCC dinner.

Countless users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, accused the president, 78, of using more than one hair piece to make his locks look thicker.

"Did Donald Trump try to layer toupees on top of each other? I can’t even with this guy," one person tweeted, while another quipped, "Trump saved a toupee factory and got a bonus ferret!"

"Looks like Trump is doubling up on his toupee coverage. The top of his head is so flat he could double for Herman Munster," joked a third individual, with a fourth writing, "There it is! I was looking for my mop, apparently Trump is using it as a toupee."

donald trump mocked accused doubling up toupees photos hairstyle
Source: @acyn/x

Trump's appearance has been picked apart for his hairstyle and infamous orange-tinted complexion.

As OK! reported, the businessman was also ridiculed for the address he gave at the event about his widely criticized tariff plans.

"These countries are calling us up, kissing my a--. They are dying to make a deal. 'Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir,''" Trump alleged.

"I know what the h--- I'm doing," he said at another point. "I know what I'm doing, and you know what I'm doing too."

People didn't believe the POTUS' claims, with one person writing on social media, "When he quotes someone as saying 'Sir' you can tell he is making it up. I heard him say today there are 70 countries already reached out, but he can't possibly 'meet with them that fast.' He wants them to come and kiss the ring, he's not serious about the American economy."

donald trump mocked accused doubling up toupees photos hairstyle
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x

The president is being criticized for his tariff policies.

Several Republicans have also denounced Trump's tariffs, such as Mitch McConnell.

"Indeed, it’s high time for America’s closest neighbors to take the crisis at our border seriously. But no matter our best intentions, tariffs are bad policy," he wrote for the Louisville Courier Journal. "Republicans ought to be clear-eyed about the full, unadulterated impact of tariffs as we work to restore sound fiscal policy to our government."

donald trump mocked accused doubling up toupees photos hairstyle
Source: mega

Social media users also made fun of the speech the president gave at the NRCC, in which he claimed country's leaders are begging him to make tariff 'deals.'

"Preserving the long-term prosperity of American industry and workers requires working with our allies, not against them," McConnell continued. "Trade wars with our partners hurt working people most. And the president has better tools to protect American workers without forcing our families and businesses to absorb higher costs."

The debate has also been a hot topic on The View, with Sunny Hostin revealing she's already lost 20 percent in an account she's been using for her kids' college costs.

