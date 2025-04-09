'Embarrassment': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Losing It' Over Tariff Fallout During NRCC Dinner

Several critics shared clips from Trump's speech on social media and called him out for "losing it" over the negative response to his tariff rollout, including a 104 percent levy on Chinese imports.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the president's attack on other Republicans and wrote: "Yes, some 'Rebel Republicans' advocating for the US Republican President to abide by his Oath of Office and act as a patriot, not a Marxist. The truth is, he wasn’t elected to act as a member of Congress.. and if he wanted to be a member of Congress, acting within their scope, then he should have run for an open Senate or House seat."

Another X user commented: "The entire Republican Party is an absolute embarrassment right now. I’m embarrassed that I’m still registered as one. Need to change that ASAP tomorrow."

A third person pointed out: "When he quotes someone as saying 'Sir' you can tell he is making it up. I heard him say today there are 70 countries already reached out, but he can't possibly 'meet with them that fast.' He wants them to come and kiss the ring, he's not serious about the American economy."