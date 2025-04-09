'Embarrassment': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Losing It' Over Tariff Fallout During NRCC Dinner
Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after he gave a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 8.
The president made several bold remarks about his tariff rollout during a 90-minute address as he attempted to court political donors.
"These countries are calling us up, kissing my a--," Trump said just hours before his reciprocal tariffs went into effect against dozens of nations just after midnight on Wednesday, April 9. "They are dying to make a deal."
The commander-in-chief went on to mock the countries affected by the tariff deal, saying, "Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir."
Trump then ripped into dissenting Republicans who are currently attempting to give Congress the ability to block his tariffs.
"I see some rebel Republican, some guy who wants to grandstand, say, ‘I think that Congress should take over negotiations.’ Let me tell you, you don't negotiate like I negotiate," he told the audience.
Several critics shared clips from Trump's speech on social media and called him out for "losing it" over the negative response to his tariff rollout, including a 104 percent levy on Chinese imports.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the president's attack on other Republicans and wrote: "Yes, some 'Rebel Republicans' advocating for the US Republican President to abide by his Oath of Office and act as a patriot, not a Marxist. The truth is, he wasn’t elected to act as a member of Congress.. and if he wanted to be a member of Congress, acting within their scope, then he should have run for an open Senate or House seat."
Another X user commented: "The entire Republican Party is an absolute embarrassment right now. I’m embarrassed that I’m still registered as one. Need to change that ASAP tomorrow."
A third person pointed out: "When he quotes someone as saying 'Sir' you can tell he is making it up. I heard him say today there are 70 countries already reached out, but he can't possibly 'meet with them that fast.' He wants them to come and kiss the ring, he's not serious about the American economy."
Trump also bragged that he had the "most successful 100 days in the history of this country."
According to the New York businessman-turned-leader of the free world, the stage is now "set for a monumental victory for the Republicans in the midterms" because of his policies.
He maintained that he is correct and everyone else is wrong about the dangers of tariffs.
"I know what the h--- I'm doing," Trump told those at the dinner. "I know what I'm doing, and you know what I'm doing too."
During his speech, Trump failed to name exactly which countries were allegedly attempting to make a deal with him, and a number of countries, including China and Canada, have announced counter-tariffs on U.S. exports.
This has led the global stock market to be in freefall since the GOP leader announced his tariff plan.
So far, since Thursday, April 3, the Dow Jones has dropped over 3,300 points (-8.22 percent), crippling millions of middle-class American's 401Ks.