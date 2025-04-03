Mitch McConnell Condemns Donald Trump's Controversial Global Tariff Plan: 'Trade Wars With Our Partners Hurt Working People'

McConnell has previously spoken out against Trump's recent policies regarding the tariffs he threatened against Canada and Mexico, two of the United States' biggest trade partners, and has even voted with Democrats to undo them.

"Indeed, it’s high time for America’s closest neighbors to take the crisis at our border seriously. But no matter our best intentions, tariffs are bad policy," McConnell wrote in a February 12 op-ed for the Louisville Courier Journal. "Republicans ought to be clear-eyed about the full, unadulterated impact of tariffs as we work to restore sound fiscal policy to our government."

"Preserving the long-term prosperity of American industry and workers requires working with our allies, not against them," he continued. "Trade wars with our partners hurt working people most. And the president has better tools to protect American workers without forcing our families and businesses to absorb higher costs."

McConnell, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Rand Paul (R-KY) are expected to vote for the measure, which would end the national emergency Trump declared earlier this year to justify his new plan to slap 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports.