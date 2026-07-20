Politics Donald Trump Mocked After He's Booed at 2026 World Cup Finale: 'The World Hates Him' — Watch Source: MEGA Social media users made fun of Donald Trump being booed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19. Lesley Abravanel July 20 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump was loudly booed by the crowd at MetLife Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. Trump received scattered boos and jeers from sections of the stadium when his face was flashed on the jumbotron next to First Lady Melania Trump and his pal FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The most intense chorus of boos and whistles echoed throughout the stadium when Trump and Infantino walked onto the pitch for the post-game trophy presentation.

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Trump is being booed so loudly that the music from the stadium is drowned out as he walks or wobbles to present the FIFA championship trophy.



Hilarious! The world hates Trump, and he knows it! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TtbcNEZCHV — Damaan, AKA 'Philly's Finest!' (@Damaan4u33) July 20, 2026 Source: @Damaan4u33/x Donald Tmp sat with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the game.

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Donald Trump Celebrated With the Winners

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was booed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

After Spain defeated Argentina 1-0, Trump presented the medals and helped hand the World Cup trophy to Spanish captain Rodri. He then lingered awkwardly on the stage to stand with the team during their celebration before Infantino subtly ushered him away. The hostile crowd reaction followed several weeks of political friction at the tournament. Activists had planned a large-scale "Final Red Card" protest outside the venue to criticize Trump's immigration policies. Additionally, public backlash loomed over Trump's direct intervention with Infantino earlier in the tournament, which successfully pressured FIFA to lift a red-card suspension for U.S. forward Folarin Balogun.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS had to be guided away from the team's onstage celebration.

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"Bro thinks he's on the team,” posted one social media commenter whose phrase went viral across FOX Sports Australia and other global sports pages. Fans used it to mock Trump's decision to linger on stage, effectively gatecrashing Spain's official victory party and team photos. Prominent social media groups highlighted online friction between critics and MAGA supporters.

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The POTUS Gets Mocked

Source: MEGA Donald Trump attended the game with several family members, including wife Melania.

Critics laughed at attempts by Trump's base to deny the severity of the boos, despite direct, raw audio uploaded by fans in the stands. Anti-Trump content creator Brian Krassenstein posted on X that there were "MASSIVE BOOS for Trump at World Cup," adding that the president "has to be livid!" Political analyst Brian Allen remarked that the reception "had to hurt" for a man so publicly "obsessed with crowd size and applause." Political analyst and pollster Rachel Bitcofer posted that the loud stadium audience likely "made the whole world boo at home too."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump ignored the audible hate.